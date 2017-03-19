Powell B&P talks upcoming events

By Mike Steely

The importance of sidewalks in the Powell community and future plans for the walkways is the subject of a public meeting at the Lighthouse Café on Tuesday, April 4. Justin Bailey reminded members of the importance of attending the meeting during the Powell Business and Professional Association meeting Tuesday.

Bailey said that the plans, being drafted by the Design Center, are associated with the drive for “Walk to School” and will involve walkways to and around Powell Elementary School.

Steve Goodpaster told the monthly meeting that the association’s new web site has been “rolled out” and will be carrying updates on events, posts and other community information. He also discussed briefly a new “round about” being proposed for the community.

Monica Stecker, owner of The Orange Pearl, spoke about her Powell business as offering full body therapy treating the “body, mind and spirit.” She described herself as a “holistic healer” and invited members to her business.

Laura Bailey reminded members that the Powell Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 15 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Powell Station Park. There will be different hunts for children of various ages. Both the egg hunt and the sidewalk planning events are sponsored by the Powell Business and Professional Association.

The guest speaker was Anne McKinney who spoke about estate planning and what may change in a Trump administration.

Bart Elkins, PBPA president and owner of The Front Porch Restaurant, hosted the meeting.