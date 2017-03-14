Seymour Roads and Rivers Day

Seymour’s spring Roads and Rivers Day will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 9:00 a. m. until noon. Sevier County’s Keep Sevier Beautiful organization sponsors this twice-a-year effort to remove litter from the area’s roads, rivers, stream banks, and public places. Since Seymour occupies parts of Sevier, Knox, and Blount counties, citizens from all parts of Seymour are encouraged to participate.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a. m. in the front parking lot of Seymour First Baptist Church, 11621 Chapman Highway. Volunteers will receive gloves, safety vests, trash bags, water, and grabbers if wanted. Wearing of long pants and sturdy shoes is suggested. Children under 12 will be paired with an adult.

The long winter has left Seymour’s road and street sides with more than the usual amounts of unsightly litter. A good response on Saturday, March 18, will help alleviate this and make Seymour an even more attractive place in which to live, work, and visit.

Scout packs, 4-H Club members, church Sunday School classes and youth groups, civic clubs, and families—all are welcomed. For more information, call Seymour’s coordinator, Amparo Flores, at 865-405-9958.