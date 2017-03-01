Tennessee To Introduce John Currie On March 2

The University of Tennessee will hold an introductory program and press conference to welcome new vice chancellor and director of athletics John Currie on Thursday, March 2, at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The introductory program will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET inside Thompson-Boling Arena with a press conference following at 5 p.m. in the Ray Mears Room. Both events will be streamed live on UTSports.com.

The introductory program is open to the public. Those interested in attending should enter through the main gameday entrances on the upper concourse. The press conference is open only to the media.

