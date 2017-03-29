Tennessee Justice Center Asks Community Members to Nominate a “Mother of the Year”

Do you know a mother who works hard, speaks up, and keeps asking until her children receive the health care they need? If so, the Tennessee Justice Center invites you to nominate her as a “Mother of the Year.” Any mother, foster mother, or grandmother can be nominated. It can be your own mom, neighbor, friend, or other mother you know. Mothers from across Tennessee will be selected for recognition as a “Mother of the Year,” and will receive a framed certificate of recognition and appear on the Tennessee Justice Center’s website and blog.

It is easy to nominate someone as “Mother of the Year.” If you are age 3-9, you can submit a picture that shows why your nominee is your health care hero. If you are over age 10, you can submit an essay (300 words or less) saying why your nominee is your special health care hero. If you are not able to submit a nomination for yourself, we will take nominations from others who can tell your story in a way that includes you.

Submissions should also include a photo of the child and their nominee with the nominee’s name, the child’s name, phone number, and address. (We apologize, but photos cannot be returned.) Submissions should be mailed to Tennessee Justice Center, 211 7th Ave N. #100, Nashville, TN 37219. You can also email your nominations to josgood@tnjustice.org and include a digital picture of the child and the nominee! Nominations must be received by April 7th, 2017.

Michele Johnson, Executive Director at the Tennessee Justice Center, a non-profit public interest law and advocacy firm based in Nashville said, “Our annual ‘Mother of the Year’ recognition acknowledges the struggles, sacrifices and devotion of mothers across Tennessee. These women are inspiring examples of how Tennessee parents bravely persist and overcome obstacles to obtain care that their children need and should receive.”

Johnson added, “This is the ninth year that we have invited Tennessee children, teens, and community members to nominate their mothers. Our office gets calls every day from mothers who inspire us with their dedication to their children’s future. We want to celebrate these mothers and other moms like them; they are real heroes.”

The Tennessee Justice Center (TJC) is a non-profit public interest law and advocacy firm serving Tennessee’s families. It gives priority to policy issues and civil cases in which the most basic necessities of life are at stake and where advocacy can benefit needy families statewide. TJC works to empower its clients by holding government accountable for its policies and actions. TJC was established in 1996 and is located at 211 7th Ave N. #100, Nashville, TN 37219. For additional information about the Tennessee Justice Center and its services, visit www.tnjustice.org or call 615-255-0331.