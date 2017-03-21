Vietnam Veterans to be Honored

On Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m., the Vietnam Veterans of America Capt. Bill Robinson Chapter 1078 will conduct a Vietnam Veterans Day commemoration at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial at Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park, 401 Henley St. Vietnam Veteran’s Day was established by a Presidential Proclamation signed by President Richard Nixon on February 26, 1974. Vietnam Veteran’s Day is to honor not only the 58,000+ who gave their lives, but also those who Honorably served their country in military service during this time.

United States Air Force Captain Bill Robinson (Ret.) will be the featured speaker. Capt. Robinson was held prisoner of war in North Vietnam for 7 years and 5 months. He has the distinction of being the longest held enlisted POW in U.S. military history.

Music at the ceremony will be provided by Mike Bautz, a retired U.S. Army musician. He will be joined by vocalist Johnny Goshen. The public is encouraged to attend to show support for our Vietnam Veterans.