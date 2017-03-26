The WordPlayers at Cedar Lane UMC

The WordPlayers will present its spring touring show On a Hill Far Away on Sunday, April 2, 6:00 p.m., at Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane (location of the former Inskip UMC). The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

With a mix of humor, drama, and music, this original production ​by The WordPlayers artistic associate Ethan Norman captures characters from the Gospel accounts in the wake of their life-changing interactions with Jesus and connects their truth and testimony with our here and now.

The WordPlayers, a company of Christian theatre artists, has been producing excellent theatre in Knoxville and throughout East Tennessee for over 20 years, telling culturally-relevant stories from a faith-based perspective. If you have never seen The WordPlayers perform, please come to their inspired production on April 2.