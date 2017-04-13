13th Annual Ultimate Turkey Hunt this weekend

PINE MOUNTAIN LONGBEARDS, RMEF, TWF, TWRA AND CAMPBELL OUTDOOR RECREATION ASSOCIATION

present

this four-time national NWTF Award-Winning Event

APRIL 29, 2017

MEET & GREET – APRIL 28, 2017 – 5:00 p.m.

Join us for a day of fun and fellowship where you can always find

A SMILE, A KIND WORD AND A HELPING HAND

Where, you might ask?

At the farms of Terry Lewis and Ron Cunningham located in Campbell Co. Directions are I-75 to Exit 144, east on Stinking Creek Road 14.4 miles, right onto Rock Creek Rd, 1 mile to fork, take right fork ¼ mile, then right across the bridge onto Hickory Creek Lane, proceed 1 mile on left arrive at 599 Hickory Creek Lane, LaFollette, Tennessee.

Who will be there?

Wounded Warriors, disabled hunters, youth hunters, guides, support staff, TWRA officers, sponsors and members of the media, Special Guest Speaker. Event is free to the neighbors, friends and the public, all are invited to join in on the fun. Volunteers and Donations always welcome!

More Information?

For additional information about the event and/or to sponsor a handicap hunter or to donate to the event, please contact Terry Lewis at 865-414-0057 or Billy Ball at 423-871-2200 or via e-mail at terry@t-lewis.com or jamiemundyball@hotmail.com. If requested, participants’s license and equipment will be furnished for this event. Hunters and support plan to arrive at 4:00 a.m. and hunt till dark. Others may arrive by 10 am and stay till dark. Lunch will be provided and door prizes given to lucky winners. A silent auction will also be held to help support the event. Come out and support a great cause and have a great time sharing the outdoors with others.