Americans for Prosperity Statement on Gas Tax Passage

Americans for Prosperity – Tennessee (AFP-TN) State Director Andy Ogles released the following statement after Governor Haslam’s gas tax bill was approved by the legislature:

“We’d like to thank the thousands of Tennesseans who called and emailed lawmakers in opposition to the gas tax hike; an additional thank you to the legislators who stood firm in their resolve to find long-term road funding solutions without raising taxes. Despite this and our best efforts, the voices of hard working Tennesseans and struggling families were silenced by political promises and wasteful pork projects. Tennessee has a two-billion-dollar surplus and as the voice and chief advocate for Tennessee taxpayers, AFP will continue the fight for future tax cuts, greater transparency and issue accountability. The fight isn’t over, this is merely the beginning.”