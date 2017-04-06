Annual Fountain City Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday

When: Saturday April 8th, 2017

Time: 9 am to 12 pm

Where: Fountain City Park

The Annual Fountain City Easter Egg Hunt is a yearly tradition bringing together kids of all ages and their parents to enjoy a fun day of vendors, games, a variety of activities, and, of course, Easter egg hunting! The event is free and open to the public. There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny!

Hunts

Ages 6 to 8 – 9:30 am

Ages 3 to 5 – 10:15 am

Ages Walking to 2 – 11 am

Ages 9 to 12 – 11:45 am

*Note: Parents are NOT allowed to help kids hunt, so no parents will be allowed in egg hunt area. Small kids must be walking on their own! Please bring your own Easter basket. Some of the prizes will include stuffed animals, games, Easter baskets, toys, and bikes.