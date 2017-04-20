Appalachian Trail Hikers Now Able to Register for Campsites

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) is happy to announce the launch of A.T.CAMP, a website that allows groups of six to ten hikers to find and register for campsites along the Appalachian Trail (A.T.). This system is designed to help groups plan their hikes while avoiding overcrowding and the related natural and social impacts at camping areas.

“The scenic beauty and wildland location of the Appalachian Trail makes it a popular destination for groups seeking recreation and a memorable time with their friends,” said Jason Zink, visitor use manager for the ATC. “But a single group can overcrowd the capacity of many trailside campsites, which not only negates much of the wilderness experience so many hikers seek, but also causes damage to the fragile natural resources of the Appalachian Mountains.”

The A.T.CAMP website, www.ATcamp.org, allows hikers to register a group of up to ten individuals, choose starting and ending locations for their intended hike, and select campsites along their chosen route. Groups will be able to see how many other campers have also registered for these locations and will receive an immediate notification if their group exceeds the quota for campsites they have selected.

“This system is not meant to reserve a spot for a group and does not impose restrictions for campers seeking to stay at the same location,” said Zink. “It’s a voluntary system that provides a tool for groups to plan their hikes, to minimize or eliminate damage and to maximize their enjoyment of the unique Appalachian Trail experience.”

While the current iteration of A.T.CAMP focuses solely on large camping groups, future versions will allow smaller groups and individual campers to register their A.T. camping itineraries. Presently, A.T. long-distance hikers can register their thru-hikes using the Voluntary Thru-Hiker Registration at appalachiantrail.org/thruhikeregistration.

For more information or to register an overnight group hike, please visit www.ATcamp.org.