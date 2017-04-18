‘Bees, Butterflies and Birds’ event brings outdoor education and family fun to the entire community

Artisans, notable naturalist speakers, and monarch butterfly release are event highlights

On Sunday, May 7, Heska Amuna Synagogue will be buzzing with outdoor-related activities – and the entire community is invited to fly by and join in the fun. “Bees, Butterflies and Birds” (“the B’s” for short) is an afternoon of family-friendly fun during one of the most beautiful times of the year in East Tennessee.

Event details:

Sunday, May 7

1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Heska Amuna Synagogue, 3811 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN

General admission: $5.00 at the door (cash only)

A limited number of tickets for an upscale afternoon tea are available for $25.00 each. Advanced reservations strongly encouraged.

Featured activities:

Notable naturalist speakers: Mark Armstrong, master bird bander. Mr. Armstrong helps band birds at locations in our area like Seven Islands State Birding Park, to allow them to be studied and tracked. Steve McGaffin, Knoxville Zoo Curator. He is a key proponent and organizer of butterfly monitoring in Tennessee. Marianne Wilson, from Stanley’s Greenhouse, and educator on native plants for pollinators.



Monarch butterfly release

Local artisans with a variety of crafts and items to browse

Garden shop with indigenous plants, hummingbird and butterfly attractors, yard art and accessories, bird houses and feeders, and plant containers

This event benefits Heska Amuna Synagogue and the Butterfly Bush Outside Beautification Committee. For more information please email HAButterflyBush@gmail.com or call the synagogue’s office at 865-522-0701.