Celebrate Earth Day this Saturday at EarthFest

Rain or shine, the 18th annual EarthFest will be held on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, 2743 Wimpole Ave. As always, it’s a free, zero-waste event for the whole family.

During the event, attendees can learn about sustainable living while enjoying environmental exhibits and attractions, an interactive educational scavenger hunt, and a youth area with free activities for kids of all ages.

Those who’ve attended in the past will notice the change in venue. The annual festival has previously been held at The Cove at Concord Park, Pellissippi State’s Hardin Valley campus and most recently at the World’s Fair Park. EarthFest is excited to celebrate Earth Day at the Knoxville Botanical Garden, which offers plenty of green space, views of the mountains and access to public transportation.

Onsite events and activities include:

Exhibits hosted by local environmentally-friendly businesses, organizations and non-profits

Buskers and acoustic musicians performing live music throughout the gardens

Educational scavenger hunt for a chance to win prizes

Youth area with free kids crafts and activities

Nature-themed “Story Thyme” for kids of all ages in the Secret Garden

Local food vendors

Clean Fuel Vehicle Showcase

Goodwill pop-up shop

Knoxville Botanical Garden vermicomposting demo

Tree give away from the City of Knoxville Tree Board (while supplies last)

So much more! For a full list of onsite events and activities visit: http://www.knox-earthfest.org/events

For a detailed list of sponsors, parking info, scavenger hunt prizes and more visit www.knox-earthfest.org.