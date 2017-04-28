On Championship Cycling Weekend – Pedal for the Red Offers a Ride for Amateur Cyclists

Family-fun event to take place June 24, 2017

Pedal for the Red, benefiting the American Red Cross of East Tennessee, kicks off an exciting weekend of championship cycling events this June. For the first time, USA Cycling National Championships are coming to Knoxville, Tennessee on June 24-25. Pedal for the Red is the only cycling event of the weekend open to amateur riders. It is a unique opportunity for riders of all ages and skills to ride a pro course. For two hours, the 4.8 mile championship Time Trial course will be open exclusively for Pedal for the Red.

The family friendly course starts in the Old City on East Jackson Ave. Riders cruise through downtown and along Neyland Drive, taking as many 4.8 mile laps they wish during the two hour ride. The streets will be closed off and full safety and medical support will be provided.

“This will be an exciting event everyone can enjoy. Serious cyclists will have the opportunity to experience a championship route. At the same time, costumes and decorations are welcome so families can enjoy the fun atmosphere” said Christy Phillips, Pedal for the Red event chair. “With the course closed off, everyone will appreciate the safe, car free ride.”

In partnership with USA Cycling and Visit Knoxville, Pedal for the Red is part of an exciting weekend including Pro National Time Trials and Road Championships, along with an Expo in the Old City. Because Pedal for the Red shares the same start/finish line as the pro races, riders are in position to watch the best cyclists in the country compete to determine the National Time Trial champions. Volunteers are needed throughout the weekend, so there are many opportunities to get involved.

Riders who register for Pedal for the Red are encouraged to create a fundraising goal by visiting https://www.crowdrise.com/pedal-for-the-red and enlisting friends and family to support their goal.