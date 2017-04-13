Compassion in Action Purse Sale

More than 300 gently-used designer purses will be sold next Monday, April 17th with prices starting at only $1 and going to about $25. Yes, it’s true.

The sale runs from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Emerald Room at Physicians Regional Medical Center, at 900 East Oak Hill Street, in Knoxville.

Several designer purses from Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Coach, Cole Haun, Liz Claiborne and others will be available.

Proceeds from the sale benefit ACS “Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk” and the “Compassion in Action” fund.

Compassion in Action Fund started in 2009 and is now a 5019c)(3) nonprofit independent corporation. Compassion in Action serves communities in East Tennessee for those who are uninsured and underinsured to receive breast imaging and provide financial assistance to cancer patients in need.

Anyone wanting more information may contact Janine Mingle at (865) 607-9664 or email her at Janine.mingle@compassioninactionfund.com.