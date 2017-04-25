County budget presentation, public meetings planned

By on No Comment

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will present his Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal to the Knox County Commission on Monday, May 1 at 9 a.m. The presentation will take place in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street.

 

Those unable to attend the presentation can stream it live online at www.ctvknox.org.

 

Following the budget address, Mayor Burchett will host a series of public meetings to allow taxpayers to ask questions and learn about the budget.  The meetings are planned for the following locations:

 

 

MONDAY, MAY 1

 

 TUESDAY, MAY 2
Karns Senior Center

11:30 a.m.

8042 Oak Ridge Highway

 

 South Senior Center

11 a.m.

6729 Martel Lane

 
Cedar Bluff Library

1:30 p.m.

9045 Cross Park Drive

 

 Strang Senior Center

12 p.m.

109 Lovell Heights Road

 
Bearden Library

2:30 p.m.

100 Golfclub Road

 

 Corryton Senior Center

2 p.m.

9331 Davis Drive
Halls Senior Center

3:30 p.m.

4405 Crippen Road

 

 Carter Senior Center

3 p.m.

9036 Asheville Highway

 
Fountain City Library

4:30 p.m.

5300 Stanton Road

 

 

 Burlington Library

4 p.m.

4614 Asheville Highway

 

Powell Library

5 p.m.

330 W. Emory Road

 

 

County budget presentation, public meetings planned added by on
View all posts by design →

Related posts:

  1. County budget presentation, public meetings planned
  2.  Blackberry Farms Homestead Education presentation to be at Blount County Public Library
  3. ‘Dementia: Ways for Family/Caregivers to Cope’ presentation to be at Blount County Public Library

You must be logged in to post a comment Login