County budget presentation, public meetings planned

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will present his Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal to the Knox County Commission on Monday, May 1 at 9 a.m. The presentation will take place in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street.
Those unable to attend the presentation can stream it live online at www.ctvknox.org.
Following the budget address, Mayor Burchett will host a series of public meetings to allow taxpayers to ask questions and learn about the budget. The meetings are planned for the following locations:
|
MONDAY, MAY 1
|TUESDAY, MAY 2
|Karns Senior Center
11:30 a.m.
8042 Oak Ridge Highway
|South Senior Center
11 a.m.
6729 Martel Lane
|Cedar Bluff Library
1:30 p.m.
9045 Cross Park Drive
|Strang Senior Center
12 p.m.
109 Lovell Heights Road
|Bearden Library
2:30 p.m.
100 Golfclub Road
|Corryton Senior Center
2 p.m.
9331 Davis Drive
|Halls Senior Center
3:30 p.m.
4405 Crippen Road
|Carter Senior Center
3 p.m.
9036 Asheville Highway
|Fountain City Library
4:30 p.m.
5300 Stanton Road
|Burlington Library
4 p.m.
4614 Asheville Highway
Powell Library
5 p.m.
330 W. Emory Road
