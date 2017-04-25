County budget presentation, public meetings planned

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will present his Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal to the Knox County Commission on Monday, May 1 at 9 a.m. The presentation will take place in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street.

Those unable to attend the presentation can stream it live online at www.ctvknox.org.

Following the budget address, Mayor Burchett will host a series of public meetings to allow taxpayers to ask questions and learn about the budget. The meetings are planned for the following locations: