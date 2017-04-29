DoR to offer free new business workshop webinar May 15

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is hosting a free online workshop for new businesses on Monday, May 15. At this event, which will take place at 9 a.m. Central time, new businesses will be able to learn about their state tax obligations via a live webinar.

Staff from the Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Education Section will discuss new business registration issues, making electronic filings and payments, sales and use tax laws, and business tax laws and licensing. The workshop is a general overview of requirements for Tennessee businesses, and it will not involve discussions regarding specific account-related tax information. The webinar is designed to supplement the in-person tax workshops the Department hosts at its offices across Tennessee.

People may register for the webinar on the Department of Revenue’s website at http://tn.gov/revenue/article/nashville-tax-workshop-webinar. Revenue staff will discuss information found in the New Business Workshop Participant Guide at http://tn.gov/assets/entities/revenue/attachments/NewBusinessWorkshopParticipantGuide.pdf.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2016 fiscal year, it collected $13.5 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $2.6 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the Department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.