Elks Lodge hosts Annual Scouting Dinner

The Knoxville Elk’s Lodge #160, hosted their Annual Scouting Dinner, at the Lodge Ballroom on Friday, April 21. The Lodge this year honored 90 young men that had achieved the Eagle Rank and 30 young ladies that received the Gold Award in Girl Scouts.

Clay Pruitt, Field Director, for the Great Smoky Mountain Council – BSA, was a guest speaker outlining some of the projects completed for the Eagle Rank, and the growth of Scouting in the East Tennessee area.

Presentations of Elk’s certificates and American Flags were made by Exalted Ruler Billy Clabough and Ted Hatfield, Elk’s Lodge Scouting Chairman

Honorees and parents enjoyed a spaghetti dinner.