Parrott-Wood Memorial Library in Strawberry Plains will host a “Family Search in Detail” workshop. Come and enjoy Dr. George K. Schweitzer on Monday, April 10th at 5:00 p.m.

George K. Schweitzer, PhD, ScD, is a member of the Board of Directors for the East Tennessee Historical Society, where he plans and oversees the genealogy programming there. He is a nationally recognized lecturer and the author of 22 books on various genealogy subjects.

Family Search is the largest free genealogical internet site and features access to billions of records. Dr. Schweitzer will provide instruction and hints on how to access these records, family trees, catalog of library items, research guides, free online genealogical classes, and guides to other free online sources.

Participants should bring birth dates and birth places of parents and grandparents and if possible, create and activate a free account at familysearch.org prior to attending this workshop. If customers need help in creating a family search account, they may come to Parrott-Wood Memorial Library an hour early on April 10th. Library staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing help registering for his or her free account. For more information about this program, please call 865-933-1311.