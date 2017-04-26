Fineberg Packing Co., Inc. recalls ready-to-eat ham products due to possible listeria contamination

Fineberg Packing Co., Inc., a Memphis, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 8,822 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ready-to-eat hickory smoked and BBQ ham items were packaged on January 16, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

14-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “FINEBERG’S Finest Danish Brand BBQ Flavored Ham” with Sell by date 03/26/2017 and case code 17016.

6-lb. boxes containing 2 vacuum-sealed packages of “Holly Brand hickory smoked fully cooked HAM” with case code 17016.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 428” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered during a Food Safety Assessment conducted by an FSIS employee. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Brad Davis, General Manager, at (901) 458-2622.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.