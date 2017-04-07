IJAMS CRAG CLIMBING AREA REOPENS THIS WEEKEND

The popular Ijams Crag outdoor rock climbing area at Ijams Nature Center will reopen to the public this Saturday, April 8. The Crag has been closed since last fall because of difficulty in obtaining liability insurance for the attraction.

Under a temporary agreement with Ijams, the City of Knoxville has agreed to take over operation and management of the Crag while Ijams works out a long-term plan.

“I know it has been frustrating for local climbers to have the Crag out of commission, so I’m very happy we’re able to reopen it in time for some beautiful spring weather,” said Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker. “I’m grateful to the City of Knoxville for working with us to provide a short-term solution while we work toward a permanent management plan. Many local climbers devoted time and effort to building and maintaining the Crag, and we want it to be available for public use.”

The Ijams Crag is one of Knoxville’s only outdoor rock climbing areas. It is located just off the Burnett Ridge Trail in the Ross Marble section of Ijams and offers outdoor climbing opportunities for both beginner and experienced climbers. The site features a cliff line with moderate grades, solid rock, reliable access and close proximity to downtown Knoxville.

The Ijams Crag was created by some of Knoxville’s most experienced climbers. When it reopens, all climbers will have to complete a liability release, which will be available to sign and submit on site.