Knox County Commissioner Evelyn Gill to Receive the Susan B. Anthony Award

First District Commissioner Evelyn Gill has been selected to receive the 2017 Susan B. Anthony Award for leadership in women’s issues. Recipients are chosen by the Tennessee Education Association’s Status of Women in Education Committee, and must meet certain eligibility requirements. According to the TEA website, the Susan B. Anthony Award “is presented to a person who has been active in the field of women’s rights and/or has furthered the achievement of equal opportunity for women and girls.”

Susan B. “Brownell” Anthony was a staunch advocate of women’s rights. Best known for her leading role in the women’s suffrage movement, Anthony also promoted pay equality, estate and child custody rights, the temperance movement, and abolition. As such, the Tennessee Education Association’s Status of Women in Education Committee “is proud to have as a role model this well-known advocate of women’s issues.”

Commissioner Gill stated, “I am honored and look forward to accepting this year’s Susan B. Anthony Award.”

Commissioner Evelyn Gill will accept the Susan B. Anthony Award at the Tennessee Education Association’s Representative Assembly, which begins Friday, May 5, 2017 at 5: 15 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, Murfreesboro, located at 1200 Conference Center Blvd, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

For more information about the Tennessee Education Association and the Susan B. Anthony Award, visit: http://www.teateachers.org/susan-b-anthony-award.