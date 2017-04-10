Legal and Public Notices for the week of April 10, 2017

Misc. Notices

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES

CENTRAL KARNS STORAGE 7440 OAK RIDGE HWY KNOXVILLE, TN 37931 Is holding a lien sale of all goods in unit #G0462, it being in lien & abandoned more than 60 days. The auction is being held online at www.storagetreasures.com to end on 4-28-17 at the time of 5:45 p.m. This sale is to satisfy the owner’s lien against the delinquency of occupant(s). Highest bidder must have sufficient means of transporting goods. Acceptable payment methods: Cash or CC. Sale is subject to termination or postponement prior to the end of the sale date.

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFP 2537, Billboard Advertising Campaign Services, due 5/3/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Executive Board Meeting, April 26, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Executive Board will meet on Wednesday, April 26th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. Visit www.knoxtrans.org/meeting for preliminary and final Agendas or contact the TPO if you would like a copy of the final Agenda. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2014, executed by DUNCAN RANDOLPH SAUSSER MCKELLAR, MICKINZY WEVLEY, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded July 29, 2014, at Instrument Number 201407290005816;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 90 OF THE COLONIES, UNIT 4, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 67-C (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 77-S, PAGE 60), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS AND PROVISIONS, AS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED PLAT AND IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 67-C (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 77-S, PAGE 60); AND BOOK 1812, PAGE 437, ALL IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 132LG-013PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 8600 OLDE COLONY TRL, APT 90, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): DUNCAN RANDOLPH SAUSSER MCKELLAR, MICKINZY WEVLEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE COLONIES ASSOCIATION, INCORPORATEDThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113544 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

REVISED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made by the Debtor in the terms, conditions and payments of a certain purchase-money indebtedness evidenced by a promissory note and secured by the lien of a Deed of Trust of record in Instrument No. 200807150003349 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, executed by Sandra L. Allen and Jessica A. Allen, to J. Nolan Sharbel, Trustee for Lillie M. Nichols and Brenda F. Nichols, the holder and owner of said purchase-money indebtedness, and further said noteholders did instruct and direct the undersigned Trustee to advertise and sell the property secured and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said purchase-money indebtedness being accelerated by default of the Debtor in the payment of a part thereof, the none payment of taxes, and the failure to provide insurance on the real property, all at the option of the holder and owner of said purchase-money indebtedness, after notice to the Debtor and all interested parties as provided in the terms of said purchase-money deed of trust note, purchase-money deed of trust, and the Tennessee Code Annotated, and advertisement of the real property hereinafter-described on Monday, March 27, and April 3 and 10, 2017, in The Knoxville Focus, a weekly newspaper distributed in Knox County, Tennessee;

and this is to give notice that the undersigned Trustee will on Tuesday, the 18th day of April, 2017, commencing at 10:30 A.M. outside to the right of the front revolving door main entryway, being the northerly most entrance to the Knoxville/Knox County City-County Building at 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901, and offer at public outcry, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described real property, to wit:

LOCATED AND BEING SITUATED in District No. Nine (9) of the County of Knox, State of Tennessee, and within the 26th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as follows, to wit:

Lot 7A, Revision of Lots 5, 6, & 7, Unit 1, SOUTH HAVEN ADDITION, as shown of record in Map Cabinet G, Slide 190-C (Map Book 47-L, Page 20), in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which specific reference is here made for a more particular description, and as shown by survey of Howard T. Dawson, RLS #1301, whose address is 124 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN, dated August 28, 1996 and bearing drawing No. 960854;

BEING THE SAME property described in the Knox County Register’s Instrument No. 200807150003348;

MUNICIPAL ADDRESS: 1919 Hansard Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920;

CLT No.: 26-109CF-028; and

free from the equity of redemption, the statutory right of redemption, homestead, and all elective and marital rights, said rights being expressly waived by the Debtors and Grantors in said deed of trust; subject, however, to the lien of any taxes and deed of trust; and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey title only in his capacity as Trustee.

Nolan Sharbel, Trustee /ss Nolan Sharbel, Trustee

9111 Cross Park Drive, Bldg. D, Suite 200

Knoxville, Tennessee 37923

(865)694-4111 / (FAX)312-6727

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 18, 2014, in Instrument 201404240060496, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, Chris e. Etters and wife Kimberly Etters, did convey in trust to Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of an indebtedness described therein; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness, the same being now past due and the entire amount thereof having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust, and the Trustee having been called upon to foreclose said Deed of Trust, in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real property in satisfaction thereof; and

WHEREAS, Heather A. Quinn-Bader was appointed successor trustee by Instrument of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, in accordance with the Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust, I will on April 17, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), offer for sale and sell, inside the Main Street entrance to the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand paid, the following described real estate, located on 3212 Light Spring Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37917 (the address is believed to be correct but is not part of the legal description) (also shown as tax parcel 059NH-004, and described as:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 21, Corrected Plat, Laurel Place Subdivision, Unit 8, as shown on the map of same of record in Instrument 199906150204912, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Other interest parties: Jeff Kear dba Kip Property Management, LLC; Knox County Trustee, City of Knoxville Trustee

Said sale will be free from the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions, the same having been waived in the Deed of Trust. Said property will be sold subject to all unpaid real estate taxes and any and all other prior encumbrances, including but not limited to easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants, liens and mortgages. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication and in accordance with the law upon announcement of such adjournment on the day and at the time and place of sale set forth above.

Trustee reserves the right to extend the period within which the successful bidder is to make full settlement, to keep the bidding open for any length of time, to award the sale to the next highest bidder in the event the successful bidder defaults.

This notice shall be published on March 27, 2017, April 3, 2017, and April 10, 2017.

Heather A. Quinn-Bader, Successor Trustee

(865) 386-6580

105 Westview Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 4, 2009, executed by JESSIE MARIE WRIGHT AND TYLER MATTHEW WRIGHT, conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded November 23, 2009, at Instrument Number 200911230036007;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING ALL OF LOT 2 OF THE FINAL PLAT OF JAMES W. COATES RESUBDIVISION OF JAMES C. MCMAHAN, OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200610250035910, IN THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO ALL RESTRICTIONS, COVENANTS, RESERVATIONS, AND MINIMUM BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENTS AND INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE OF UTILITY AND DRAINAGE FACILITIES AS STATED ON RECORDED PLAT OF RECORD, IF APPLICABLE, AND ALL AMENDMENTS THERETO RECORDED, AND FURTHER TO ANY MATTER AND/OR CONDITION WHICH WOULD BE DISCLOSED BY A CURRENT AND ACCURATE SURVEY OR INSPECTION OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED. SUBJECT TO ALL NOTES, MATTERS, RESTRICTIONS, AGREEMENTS, COVENANTS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, RIGHT-OF-WAYS AND ALL OTHER CONDITIONS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 069I-C-017.02

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4406 COSTER ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JESSIE MARIE WRIGHT AND TYLER MATTHEW WRIGHT

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Knoxville Utilities BoardThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113925 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 27, 2006, executed by HAROLD MIRACLE AND KIMBERLY MIRACLE, conveying certain real property therein described to BROADWAY TITLE, INC. , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 30, 2006, at Instrument Number 200610300036730;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, in trust for registered holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-FF18 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 43RD WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER EIGHTY ONE (81), OF THE NORTHWEST HILLS SUBDIVISION, PHASE II, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET N, SLIDE 195B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND ON SURVEY OF JIM SULLIVAN, DATED MARCH 25, 1996, TO WHICH MAP AND SURVEY SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY.

Parcel ID: 093CK-049

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3132 KINGSMORE DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): HAROLD MIRACLE AND KIMBERLY MIRACLE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113993 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Toni Marie Atchley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southwest Funding, L.P., Lender and Alan Pritchard, Trustee(s), which was dated May 27, 2016 and recorded on May 27, 2016 in Instrument No. 201605270069210, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Banc Of California, National Association Dba Banc Home Loans, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 23, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the fifth (formerly Eight) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 50th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

First Tract:

Located about three (3) miles west of Knoxville, said lot herein conveyed is a part of Lot No. 92 in said addition, fronting forty-three (43) feet on Hunter Street and extending back one hundred thirty (130) feet to Lot No. 93. See Map Book 14, Page 106, in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

Also reserving off of the west side of said lot to a strip of land ten (10) feet by one hundred thirty (130) for a street, and the said party of the first party for the strip herein retained deeds to the said second parties ten (10) feet off the west side of Lot No. 91, making the property herein conveyed off the west side of Lot No. 91 and thirty-three (33) feet off of Lot No. 92 and the adjoining Lot No. 91; side of the property herein conveyed being forty-three (43) feet by one hundred thirty (130) feet.

Second Tract:

BEING the eastern portion of Lot No. 91 in B. H. Sprankle’s 2nd Addition to West Knoxville, said lot beginning on Hunter Avenue on line of Lot Nos. 90 and 91; thence along Hunter Avenue, forty (40) feet, more or less, to Mr. Slaughter’s Property; thence on his line one hundred twenty (120) feet to a ten (10) foot alley; thence on his line along said alley, thirty seven (37) feet more or less, to Lot No. 90; thence on a line of lot Nos. 90 and 91, one hundred twenty (120) feet to Hunter Avenue, the PLACE OF BEGINNING.

BEING the same property conveyed to Toni Marie Atchely by Special Warranty Deed from Joseph D. Smallman, dated as of May 27, 2016, filed for record as Instrument No. 201605270069209 in the Knox County Register of Deeds Online.

Parcel ID Number: 107FC-034

Address/Description: 4327 Van Dyke Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Current Owner(s): Toni Marie Atchley.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-00302 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mark L. Bohle executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group, Lender and Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee(s), which was dated July 25, 2003 and recorded on August 14, 2003 in Instrument No. 200308140019040, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, MTGLQ Investors, L.P., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 18, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this certificate of title is described as follows:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Lot Number Nineteen (19) of the CRESTBROOK Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Map Book 73-S, Page 47 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee and on survey of Hinds Surveying Company Surveyor dated 12/22/86 bearing number 8612103 to which Map and Survey specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

SUBJECT to Restrictions of record in Deed Book 1747, Page 840 and Deed Book 1750, Page 550 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, TN and further subject to all applicable easements and building set back lines, as shown on map of record.

BEING the same property conveyed to Mark L. Bohle, unmarried from Judith Ann Greene, unmarried by Warranty Deed dated 1/13/87 and of record in Book 1905, Page 253 In the Register’s Office for Knox County, TN.

Tax/map/parcel ID number: 105LD-019

Property Address: 1237 Crest Brook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923

Parcel ID Number: 105LD-019

Address/Description: 1237 Crest Brook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): Mark L. Bohle.

Other Interested Party(ies): Crest Brook Homeowner’s Association, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-04218 FC02

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Patricia M. Depew and Lance C. Depew executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for United Capital Mortgage, Lender and Independence Title and Escrow Services, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated September 12, 2005 and recorded on September 20, 2005 in Instrument No. 200509200026147, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 18, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. 7 of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 18th Ward of the City of Knoxville, being part of Lot Number 17 and 18 and Block Number 2 of Edgewood Land and Improvement Companys Fifth Addition, as shown by map recorded in Map Book 8, page 59, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said portion of said lots lying adjacent, forming one boundary, having a combined frontage of 110 feet on the Southeast side of Hiawassee Avenue, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at the spike at the point of intersection of the southeast line of Hiwassee Avenue with the Northeast line of Kenyon Street; thence with Kenyon Street South 24 deg. 11 min. West 181.9 feet to an iron pin in the Northwest line of an alley, and marking the common corner dividing line between lots 16 and 17 ; thence north 13 deg. West with the dividing line between lots 16 and 17, 145 feet to an iron pin in the southeast line of Hiawassee Avenue; thence with Hiawassee Avenue, North 77 deg. East 110 feet to the point of beginning, as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, Jr., Surveyor, dated October 21, 1971.

No new boundary line survey was performed at the time of this conveyance.

SUBJECT to restrictions, easements, setbacks, and other conditions recorded in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 266B and Map Book 8, Page 59, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Patricia M. Depew, unmarried, widow, and her grandson, Lance Depew, unmarried, by Quit Claim Deed, dated 9-12-2005, 2005 and recorded in Instrument No. 200509200026146, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. See also Warranty Deed to Eugene B. Depew (now deceased) and wife, Patricia M. Depew, dated 03/06/1997 and recorded on 03/07/1997 in Deed Book 2242; Page 638, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 081CB 023

Address/Description: 808 Hiawassee Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Patricia M. Depew and Lance Depew.

Other Interested Party(ies): City of Knoxville.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-19758 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 9, 2010, executed by ROBERTA E. HOUSTON, conveying certain real property therein described to THOMAS H. DICKENSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 18, 2010, at Instrument Number 201002180053581;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to ORNL Federal Credit Union who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT 8 OF GLENBROOK SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET M, SLIDE 143-D, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 2061, PAGE 35, REGISTER`S OFFICE KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SET BACK LINES, ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS, AND TO ALL CONDITIONS AS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED MAP.

Parcel ID: 067H-C-008.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3729 HOLGATE LN, POWELL, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERTA E. HOUSTON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #114240 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 24, 2014, executed by BRIAN CLAFLIN AND DAWN CLAFLIN, conveying certain real property therein described to JAMES L. GRILLOT, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 26, 2014, at Instrument Number 201406260073164;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 4, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the North Side of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER SIX (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 70, BOULDER POINT SUBDIVISION, PHASE 1, AS SHOWN ON FINAL PLAT PREPARED BY BATSON, HIMES, NORVELL & POE, REGISTERED ENGINEERS & LAND SURVEYORS, NO. 2595, DATED AUGUST 1, 2008, OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200902060048478, IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 066DB025

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 7812 ELKTON LN, POWELL, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BRIAN CLAFLIN AND DAWN CLAFLIN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #114563 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017, 04/17/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 11, 2007, executed by CHARLIE BUTLER, SANDRA BUTLER, conveying certain real property therein described to *NOT STATED*, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 18, 2007, at Instrument Number 200712180047695 (modified at 201111070025040);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING PART OF TRACT 4 OF THE HAYNES HEIRS PROPERTY, A SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 20, PAGE 23, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE, SAID PIN FORMING A COMMON CORNER TO THE SUBJECT OF GLEN A. TREADWAY, JR. AND INGLE, SAID PIN FURTHER BEING 422 FEET FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF JOHN NORTON ROAD; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING WITH THE INGLE LINE, NORTH 43 DEG. 26 MIN. EAST 289.3 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO INGLE; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING SOUTH 61 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST 219.65 FEET WITH THE LINE OF INGLE TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING SOUTH 34 DEG. 9 MIN. WEST A DISTANCE OF 254.3 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING ALONG THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE. NORTH 70 DEG. 3 MIN. WEST A DISTANCE OF 162.1 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE CONTINUING TO RUN ALONG THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE, NORTH 62 DEG. 47 MIN. WEST 109.7 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF WAYNE L. SMITH & ASSOCIATES, ENGINEERS, DATED JULY 19, 1962.

Parcel ID: 124-189

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 7210 SEVIERVILLE PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CHARLIE BUTLER, SANDRA BUTLER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #114670 04/10/2017, 04/17/2017, 04/24/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 22, 2013, executed by JACK LEONARD MARTIN, conveying certain real property therein described to FOOTHILLS TITLE SERVICES, INC. , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 2, 2013, at Instrument Number 201312020034138;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT 9 IN SHADY OAK SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 20, PAGE 33, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SET-BACK LINES, AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 090D-B-004.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3224 SHADY OAK LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37931. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JACK LEONARD MARTIN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: TIDEWATER FINANCE COMPANY, Y-12 Federal Credit union The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #115093 04/10/2017, 04/17/2017, 04/24/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 30, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARY HICKS AND WALLACE & WALLACE, INC., to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, Trustee, on September 11, 2014, as Instrument No. 201409240017447 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

All the following described premises, to wit, situated in Knox County, Tennessee:

Parcel 1: Situated in district five of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 41st Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of lot 25 in book A of Bradshaw Gardens Subdivision, 1st unit, as shown by map of record in map book 9, page 57, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Parcel 2:Situated in district no. 5 (five) of Knox County, Tennessee, being located in the Bradshaw Gardens Addition to Knox County, Tennessee, the map of which is of record in the Register`s Office of Knox County, Tennessee, in map book 9, page 57, to which specific reference is hereby made for a particular description thereof, said property conveyed being described by lot and block no as follows. Being all of Lot No. 24, Block A, and lying on the West side of Paris Avenue.

Being the same property conveyed to Mary K. Hicks by deed from William W. Jones, dated July 26, 1988 and recorded May 12, 1993 at Book 2104, page 1191; and

Being the same property conveyed to Mary Katherine Moore by deed from Ray William Moore, dated October 7, 1975 and recorded March 2, 1976 at book 1574, page 193.

Property address: 1911 Paris Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37912

Tax ID/Parcel No: 080KC014

Tax ID: 080KC-014

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARY HICKS AND WALLACE & WALLACE, INC.

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1911 Paris Road, Knoxville, TN 37912, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000051-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 4, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JAINE SUDDERTH AND RALPH SUDDERTH, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on June 22, 2005, as Instrument No. 200507060001424 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-R6

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 42ND WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 4, FINAL PLAT OF MIDDLERIDGE SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 69-S, PAGE 99, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 24, 2000, BEING WORK ORDER NO. 00-04-24.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JANIE A. WINE ON 04/26/00, BY DEED FROM SHARON DIANE DAVIS, FILED FOR RECORD ON 04/28/00, IN INSTRUMENT NO. 20000428-0028140, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 79E-E 4

Current Owner(s) of Property: JAINE SUDDERTH AND RALPH SUDDERTH

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 5112 MIDDLE RIDGE LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000564-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jeremy Green And Amy Green executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A. Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated November 7, 2008 and recorded on November 14, 2008 in Instrument No. 200811140031901, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Five (5) of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 44th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being Lot 6, Block “A” Holiday Hills, Unit I, as shown by map of record in Map Book 66-S, Page 13 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE the same property conveyed to JEREMY GREEN and wife, AMY GREEN by Warranty Deed dated September 8, 2006 and recorded as Instrument Number 200609110022414, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 092EA006

Address/Description: 5670 Matlock Drive, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Current Owner(s): Jeremy Green and wife Amy Green.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02515 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Quentin D. Sing executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. As Nominee For Suntrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated March 11, 2015 and recorded on March 23, 2015 in Instrument No. 201503230050742, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Eighth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, lying on the southern side of Thorngrove Pike, and more particularly bounded and described as follows

BEGINNING at an existing iron pipe in the southern right-of-way line of Thorngrove Pike, said existing iron pipe being located in a southeasterly direction 625 feet from the point of intersection of the southern right-of-way line of Thorngrove Pike with the center line of Flint Gap Road, thence leaving said point and place of BEGINNING and along the southern right-of-way line of Thorngrove Pike, South 75 deg 16 min East 100.00 feet to an existing iron axle, thence leaving Thorngrove Pike and along the common dividing line with property now or formerly belonging to Raymond Terry (Deed Book 2099, page 440), and along a fence line. South 04 deg 36 min East 148.82 feet to an existing iron pipe, thence along property now or formerly belonging to Steven T Hutchins (Deed Book 2272, page 313) the following two calls and distances, North 76 deg 33 min West 112.52 feet to an existing iron pike and North 00 deg 18 min East 147.60 feet to an existing iron pipe, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 0.347 acre as shown by the survey of Bruce McClellan, Tennessee Registered Land Surveyor NO 696, dated March 30, 1999, and bearing Drawing No 99-188. The address of the surveyor is Trotter-McClellan, Inc, 3377 Regal Drive, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701.

SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Quentin D Sing by Tennessee Warranty Deed dated 2/08/05 and filed of record in Instrument Number 200502110063657 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 097 112

Address/Description: 6112 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): Quentin D. Sing.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-20428 FC01

COURT NOTICES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBIE FAE CLARE

DOCKET NUMBER 78759-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

BOBBIE FAE CLARE

Who died Mar 6, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 5th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF ARTHUR B. WARDNER, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

SHERRIE ZELEZNAK-BROWN; EXECUTRIX

405 PENNSYLVANIA AVE.,

OAK RIDGE, TN 37830

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY BEELER QUALLS

DOCKET NUMBER 78764-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

MARY BEELER QUALLS

Who died Sep 23, 2014, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28th day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARY JANE ASCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DONNA S. LOY, EXECUTRIX

1208 GLEN OAKS DR.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRED ELMO WALLACE

DOCKET NUMBER 78768-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

WILLIAM C. QUALLS. JR

Who died Dec 3, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29th day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARY JANE ASCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DAVID L. WALLACE, EXECUTOR

8209 POINT OAKS DR.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

BROOKE GIVENS

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ARTHUR B. WARDNER, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER 78778-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

ARTHUR B. WARDNER, JR.

Who died Jan 26, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF ARTHUR B. WARDNER, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

JOHN WILSHIRE; EXECUTOR

5321 ROBERTS ROAD

CORRYTON, TN 37721

ROBERT A. COLE

ATTORNEY AT LAW

3715 POWERS STREET

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY JANE ASCHER

DOCKET NUMBER 78753-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

MARY JANE ASCHER

Who died Oct 17, 2013, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARY JANE ASCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

VALERIE LYNN A. RABY; EXECUTRIX

840 SPINNAKER RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37934

GERALD GULLEY

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 158

KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER,

IN RE: AVA MARIE THORNTON

192031-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, UNKNOWN FATHER, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon UNKNOWN FATHER.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Joseph Della-Rodolfa, an Attorney whose address is, 120 Suburban Road, Ste. 203, Knoxville, TN 37923, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of March, 2017

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

4/3; 4/10; 4/17; 4/27

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: HECTOR BARON-VILLA;

IN RE: ELIZABETH BARON v. HECTOR BARON-VILLA

193404-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant HECTOR BARON-VILLA a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon HECTOR BARON-VILLA it is ordered that said defendant HECTOR BARON-VILLA file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Charles Deas, an Attorneys whose address is, 384 High Street Maryville, TN 37804 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

4/3; 4/10; 4/17; 4/27

NOn-resident Notice

TO: ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART

IN RE: DORIAN DONNELLE COZART v. ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART

192889-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Donny M. Young, an Attorney whose address is, P.O. Box 30993 Knoxville, TN 37930, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

4/3; 4/10; 4/17; 4/27

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ROBERT EARL WHITAKER

Docket number 78670-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ROBERT EARL WHITAKER who died JANUARY 3RD, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of ROBERT EARL WHITAKER

ROBERT ALAN WHITAKER; CO-EXECUTOR

854 MEADOWFIELD DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

MICHAEL WHITAKER; CO-EXECUTOR

823 ZOLA LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

PUBLISH: 4/3/2017 & 4/10/2017