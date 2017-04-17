Legal and Public Notices for the week of April 17, 2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 11, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JIMMIE THOMPSON, to BROADWAY TITLE, INC., Trustee, on October 24, 2013, as Instrument No. 201310300027539 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated in the 5th Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, being all of Lot 30, in Lee and Kent McClains first addition to Ridgefield , as shown by map of record in map book 19, page 8, Register`s office for Knox County, Tennessee. Said lot fronting 105 feet on the North side of Davida Road, being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin in the North line of Davida Road, a distance in an easterly direction 525 feet to the point of intersection of Davida Road with Victor Drive, said iron pin marking a common corner of Lots 36 and 30; thence in a northeasterly direction with the dividing line between Lots 26 and 30, 153.87 feet to an iron pin, a common center to lots 25, 26, 29 and 30; thence in a Southeasterly direction , with the line between lots 29 and 30, 103 feet to an iron pin, marking a common corner to Lots 29, 30, 33 and 34; thence, in a Southwesterly direction with the dividing line between lots 30 and 34, 152.25 feet to and iron pin in the dividing line between lots 30 and 34, 152.25 feet to an iron pin in the North line of Davida Road; thence in a Northwesterly direction with Davida Road, 105 feet to the point of beginning, as shown by survey of W.E. Lack, engineer, dated November 5, 1952.

Being the same property conveyed to Jimmie Howard Thompson, deed dated March 4, 1966, recorded March 8, 1966 and shown of record in Deed Book 1316, page 288 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is subject to any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register`s Office for the aforesaid county.

Tax ID: 068KB-014

Current Owner(s) of Property: JIMMIE THOMPSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 5712 Davida Rd, Knoxville, TN 37912, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000065-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 11, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by M A BAKER, to DAVID MCMACKIN, Trustee, on May 22, 2009, as Instrument No. 200906020078633 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, TO-WIT:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS PART OF LOT 8, OF THE LEONHARDT ADDITION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 180-B (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 16, PAGE 91), REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING MORE PARTICULAR BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF LARRY A. DOSS, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 27, 1994, AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

BEGINNING AT AN ORIGINAL IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WASHINGTON PIKE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 93 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WASHINGTON PIKE WITH TEEPLE STREET; THENCE ALONG A SEVERANCE LINE CROSSING LOT 8, SOUTH 38 DEG. 11 MIN. 27 SEC. EAST, 158.63 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON PIN IN THE LINE OF LOT 6; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 6, SOUTH 51 DEG. 07 MIN. 00 SEC. WEST, 68.99 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON PIN IN THE LINE OF OF LOT 7; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 7, NORTH 35 DEG. 38 MIN. 01 SEC. WEST, 142.04 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WASHINGTON PIKE; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, NORTH 36 DEG. 08 MIN. 35 SEC. EAST, 65.06 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO M. A. BAKER, UNMARRIED BY DEED FROM DAVID J. HASKELL AND WIFE, LISA A. HASKELL RECORDED 04/16/2003 IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200304160093424, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

TAX ID # 070PG005

Tax ID: 070PG005

Current Owner(s) of Property: M A BAKER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2528 WASHINGTON PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917-3322, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000220-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Libby Sherrill a/k/a Libby R. Sherrill executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Regions Bank d/b/a AmSouth Bank, Lender and FMLS Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated November 7, 2006 and recorded on November 16, 2006 in Instrument No. 200611160042125, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Six of Knox County, Tennessee, being the real property plus the improvements, situated thereon, bearing CLT Identification No. 129-112, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the western right-of-way line of Buttermilk Road, said iron pin located 1,842 feet more or less, southwest of the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Marietta Church Road; thence leaving Buttermilk Road, North 41 deg. 05 min. 30 sec. West, 220 feet to an iron pin; thence, South 46 deg. 06 min. 30 sec. West, 200 feet to an iron pin; thence, South 39 deg. 04 min. 10 sec. East, 220 feet to an iron pin in the western right-of-way line of Buttermilk Road; thence along the western right-of-way line of Buttermilk, North 46 deg. 15 min. East, 208.23 feet to an iron pin, the point of BEGINNING, according to survey of Perry Walker, dated August 5, 1989.

BEING the same property conveyed to LIBBY R. SHERRILL, UNMARRIED, by Deed from Joshua Steven Maddox, unmarried, dated August 23, 2002 and filed of record on August 27, 2002 bearing Instrument # 200208270016750, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 129 112

Address/Description: 12261 Buttermilk Road, Knoxville, TN 37932.

Current Owner(s): Libby R. Sherrill.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 15-25328 FC03

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 11, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BRITTNEY HOPE RUYLE, to susan voss, Trustee, on January 9, 2014, as Instrument No. 201401100041492 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Regions Bank

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Beginning at an iron pin on the South side of Avis Lane at a point 2,949 feet, plus or minus, East of Strawberry Plains Pike (25 feet from the center line of Avis Lane);

Thence, S 09 deg. 20 min. 00 sec.., E 134.87 feet to an iron pin, the point of beginning;

Thence N. 76 deg. 27 min. 42 sec. E. 119.88 feet to an iron pin, thence S. 16 Deg. 55 min. 05 sec. E25 feet to an iron pin; thence S. 29 deg. 01 min. 00 sec E. 144.70 feet to an iron pin,

Thence S 88 deg, 01 min 40 sec. W 198.23 feet to an iron pin;

Thence N 09 deg. 20 min. 00 sec. W. 125 feet to an iron pin, the point of beginning containing .547 acre as shown by survey dated July 14, 1999, by Ronnie Keener and Assoc. RLS#841, 620 Amanda Lane, Kodak, Tennessee 37764.

To include previously conveyed right-of-way easement to an from Avis Lane to the described premises which easement is recorded as Instrument No. 200009180019186 in the Register of Deeds office of known County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 083K-A-016

Current Owner(s) of Property: BRITTNEY HOPE RUYLE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 5132 Avis Ln., Knoxville, TN 37914, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000015-625

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 11, 2007, executed by CHARLIE BUTLER, SANDRA BUTLER, conveying certain real property therein described to *NOT STATED*, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 18, 2007, at Instrument Number 200712180047695 (modified at 201111070025040);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING PART OF TRACT 4 OF THE HAYNES HEIRS PROPERTY, A SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 20, PAGE 23, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE, SAID PIN FORMING A COMMON CORNER TO THE SUBJECT OF GLEN A. TREADWAY, JR. AND INGLE, SAID PIN FURTHER BEING 422 FEET FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF JOHN NORTON ROAD; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING WITH THE INGLE LINE, NORTH 43 DEG. 26 MIN. EAST 289.3 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO INGLE; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING SOUTH 61 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST 219.65 FEET WITH THE LINE OF INGLE TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING SOUTH 34 DEG. 9 MIN. WEST A DISTANCE OF 254.3 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING ALONG THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE. NORTH 70 DEG. 3 MIN. WEST A DISTANCE OF 162.1 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE CONTINUING TO RUN ALONG THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD SEVIERVILLE PIKE, NORTH 62 DEG. 47 MIN. WEST 109.7 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF WAYNE L. SMITH & ASSOCIATES, ENGINEERS, DATED JULY 19, 1962.

Parcel ID: 124-189

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 7210 SEVIERVILLE PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CHARLIE BUTLER, SANDRA BUTLER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #114670 04/10/2017, 04/17/2017, 04/24/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 22, 2013, executed by JACK LEONARD MARTIN, conveying certain real property therein described to FOOTHILLS TITLE SERVICES, INC. , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 2, 2013, at Instrument Number 201312020034138;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT 9 IN SHADY OAK SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 20, PAGE 33, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SET-BACK LINES, AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 090D-B-004.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3224 SHADY OAK LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37931. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JACK LEONARD MARTIN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: TIDEWATER FINANCE COMPANY, Y-12 Federal Credit union The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #115093 04/10/2017, 04/17/2017, 04/24/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 30, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARY HICKS AND WALLACE & WALLACE, INC., to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, Trustee, on September 11, 2014, as Instrument No. 201409240017447 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

All the following described premises, to wit, situated in Knox County, Tennessee:

Parcel 1: Situated in district five of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 41st Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of lot 25 in book A of Bradshaw Gardens Subdivision, 1st unit, as shown by map of record in map book 9, page 57, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Parcel 2:Situated in district no. 5 (five) of Knox County, Tennessee, being located in the Bradshaw Gardens Addition to Knox County, Tennessee, the map of which is of record in the Register`s Office of Knox County, Tennessee, in map book 9, page 57, to which specific reference is hereby made for a particular description thereof, said property conveyed being described by lot and block no as follows. Being all of Lot No. 24, Block A, and lying on the West side of Paris Avenue.

Being the same property conveyed to Mary K. Hicks by deed from William W. Jones, dated July 26, 1988 and recorded May 12, 1993 at Book 2104, page 1191; and

Being the same property conveyed to Mary Katherine Moore by deed from Ray William Moore, dated October 7, 1975 and recorded March 2, 1976 at book 1574, page 193.

Property address: 1911 Paris Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37912

Tax ID/Parcel No: 080KC014

Tax ID: 080KC-014

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARY HICKS AND WALLACE & WALLACE, INC.

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1911 Paris Road, Knoxville, TN 37912, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000051-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 4, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JAINE SUDDERTH AND RALPH SUDDERTH, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on June 22, 2005, as Instrument No. 200507060001424 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-R6

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 42ND WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 4, FINAL PLAT OF MIDDLERIDGE SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 69-S, PAGE 99, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 24, 2000, BEING WORK ORDER NO. 00-04-24.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JANIE A. WINE ON 04/26/00, BY DEED FROM SHARON DIANE DAVIS, FILED FOR RECORD ON 04/28/00, IN INSTRUMENT NO. 20000428-0028140, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 79E-E 4

Current Owner(s) of Property: JAINE SUDDERTH AND RALPH SUDDERTH

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 5112 MIDDLE RIDGE LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000564-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jeremy Green And Amy Green executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A. Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated November 7, 2008 and recorded on November 14, 2008 in Instrument No. 200811140031901, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Five (5) of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 44th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being Lot 6, Block “A” Holiday Hills, Unit I, as shown by map of record in Map Book 66-S, Page 13 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE the same property conveyed to JEREMY GREEN and wife, AMY GREEN by Warranty Deed dated September 8, 2006 and recorded as Instrument Number 200609110022414, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 092EA006

Address/Description: 5670 Matlock Drive, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Current Owner(s): Jeremy Green and wife Amy Green.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02515 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Quentin D. Sing executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. As Nominee For Suntrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated March 11, 2015 and recorded on March 23, 2015 in Instrument No. 201503230050742, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Eighth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, lying on the southern side of Thorngrove Pike, and more particularly bounded and described as follows

BEGINNING at an existing iron pipe in the southern right-of-way line of Thorngrove Pike, said existing iron pipe being located in a southeasterly direction 625 feet from the point of intersection of the southern right-of-way line of Thorngrove Pike with the center line of Flint Gap Road, thence leaving said point and place of BEGINNING and along the southern right-of-way line of Thorngrove Pike, South 75 deg 16 min East 100.00 feet to an existing iron axle, thence leaving Thorngrove Pike and along the common dividing line with property now or formerly belonging to Raymond Terry (Deed Book 2099, page 440), and along a fence line. South 04 deg 36 min East 148.82 feet to an existing iron pipe, thence along property now or formerly belonging to Steven T Hutchins (Deed Book 2272, page 313) the following two calls and distances, North 76 deg 33 min West 112.52 feet to an existing iron pike and North 00 deg 18 min East 147.60 feet to an existing iron pipe, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 0.347 acre as shown by the survey of Bruce McClellan, Tennessee Registered Land Surveyor NO 696, dated March 30, 1999, and bearing Drawing No 99-188. The address of the surveyor is Trotter-McClellan, Inc, 3377 Regal Drive, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701.

SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Quentin D Sing by Tennessee Warranty Deed dated 2/08/05 and filed of record in Instrument Number 200502110063657 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 097 112

Address/Description: 6112 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): Quentin D. Sing.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-20428 FC01

COURT NOTICES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY JANE ASCHER

DOCKET NUMBER 78753-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

MARY JANE ASCHER

Who died Oct 17, 2013, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARY JANE ASCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

VALERIE LYNN A. RABY; EXECUTRIX

840 SPINNAKER RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37934

GERALD GULLEY

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 158

KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUBY JANEWAY BROCK

DOCKET NUMBER 78809-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

RUBY JANEWAY BROCK

Who died Feb 25, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 7th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF RUBY JANEWAY BROCK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

ROBERT ALAN BROCK; ADMINISTRATOR

342 CREEK VIEW DR.

MURFREESBORO, TN 37128

HARVEY L. SPROUL

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

205 EAST BROADWAY

LENOIR CITY, TN 37771

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOYCE MIZE BURNETT

DOCKET NUMBER 78668-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JOYCE MIZE BURNETT

Who died DEC 12, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 11th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF JOYCE MIZE BURNETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BILLY E. BURNETT; ADMINISTRATOR

233 GOLDEN ROD DR.

SEYMOUR, TN 37865

BILL W. PETTY

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

705 GATE LANE, STE. 202,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37909

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBIE FAE CLARE

DOCKET NUMBER 78759-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

BOBBIE FAE CLARE

Who died Mar 6, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 5th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF BOBBIE FAE CLARE.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

SHERRIE ZELEZNAK-BROWN; EXECUTRIX

405 PENNSYLVANIA AVE.,

OAK RIDGE, TN 37830

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES A. CRUZE, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER 78710-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

CHARLES A. CRUZE, JR.

Who died Feb 16, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 5th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF CHARLES A. CRUZE, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CHARLES A. CRUZE, III; EXECUTOR

7628 TANGLEWOOD LANE

WESTCHESTER, OH 45069

ROBERT W. GODWIN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

4611 OLD BROADWAY

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LELA ANN B. GRANING

DOCKET NUMBER 78817-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

LELA ANN B. GRANING

Who died MAR 22, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 11th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF LELA ANN B. GRANING

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

GWENDOLYN HART GRANING, EXECUTRIX

34150 POND CREEK RD.,

PHILADELPHIA, TN 37846

DAVID B. HAMILTON

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

1810 MERCHANT DR., STE. 1,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES LEON IVNES

DOCKET NUMBER 78814-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JAMES LEON IVNES

Who died FEB 8, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 11th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF JAMES LEON IVNES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

OCTAVIA YVONNE WEBB; EXECUTRIX

604 WORCESTER RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37934

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KATHERINE M. OTTINGER

DOCKET NUMBER 78798-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

KATHERINE M. OTTINGER

Who died Mar 26, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 5th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF KATHERINE M. OTTINGER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

ANN MARIE TUGWELL; EXECUTRIX

123 S. GAY ST., STE. 160,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

ROBIN M. MCNABB

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

625 S. GAY ST, STE 160

KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY BEELER QUALLS

DOCKET NUMBER 78764-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

MARY BEELER QUALLS

Who died Sep 23, 2014, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28th day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARY BEELER QUALLS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DONNA S. LOY, EXECUTRIX

1208 GLEN OAKS DR.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. QUALLS, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER 78763-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

WILLIAM C. QUALLS. JR

Who died FEB 15, 2013, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28th day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. QUALLS, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DONNA S. LOY, EXECUTRIX

1208 GLEN OAKS DR.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT STEVEN WALKER

DOCKET NUMBER 78762-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

ROBERT STEVEN WALKER

Who died Feb 26, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28th day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF ROBERT STEVEN WALKER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

SANDRA PATTI WALKER; EXECUTRIX

3037 TIPTON STATION RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

NOLAN SHARBEL

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

9111 CROSS PARK DR., BLDG. D, STE. 200

KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRED ELMO WALLACE

DOCKET NUMBER 78768-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

FRED ELMO WALLACE

Who died Dec 3, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29th day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF FRED ELMO WALLACE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DAVID L. WALLACE, EXECUTOR

8209 POINT OAKS DR.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

BROOKE GIVENS

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ARTHUR B. WARDNER, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER 78778-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of MARCH 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

ARTHUR B. WARDNER, JR.

Who died Jan 26, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th day of MARCH, 2017.

ESTATE OF ARTHUR B. WARDNER, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

JOHN WILSHIRE; EXECUTOR

5321 ROBERTS ROAD

CORRYTON, TN 37721

ROBERT A. COLE

ATTORNEY AT LAW

3715 POWERS STREET

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

nON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER,

IN RE: AVA MARIE THORNTON

192031-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, UNKNOWN FATHER, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon UNKNOWN FATHER.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Joseph Della-Rodolfa, an Attorney whose address is, 120 Suburban Road, Ste. 203, Knoxville, TN 37923, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of March, 2017

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

4/3; 4/10; 4/17; 4/27

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: HECTOR BARON-VILLA;

IN RE: ELIZABETH BARON v. HECTOR BARON-VILLA

193404-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant HECTOR BARON-VILLA a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon HECTOR BARON-VILLA it is ordered that said defendant HECTOR BARON-VILLA file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Charles Deas, an Attorneys whose address is, 384 High Street Maryville, TN 37804 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

4/3; 4/10; 4/17; 4/27

NOn-resident Notice

TO: ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART

IN RE: DORIAN DONNELLE COZART v. ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART

192889-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Donny M. Young, an Attorney whose address is, P.O. Box 30993 Knoxville, TN 37930, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

4/3; 4/10; 4/17; 4/27

Misc. Notices

Notice of Lien Sale

The owners and/or lienholders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and reclaim said vehicles being held at the storage lot of Floyd’s Wrecker Service Inc. Failure to reclaim these vehicles will be deemed a waiver of all rights and titles along with consent to dispose of said vehicles at public auction held on Thursday May 11th, 2017 10:00AM, at 135 Hawthorne Ave. Knoxville, TN 37920.

1999 PONTIAC 1G2NE52T4XM763836

2002 FORD 2FMZA51412BA21875

2007 HONDA 2HGFG12897H570665

2000 DODGE 2B7JB21Y5YK136200

1996 SATURN 1G8ZK5273TZ357479

2000 LEXUS JT6HT00W5Y0081756

2006 NISSAN 1N4AL11D76N391250

2003 AUDI WAULC68E13A260295

1995 GMC 1GTEC14Z0SZ552642

2000 TOYOTA 2T1CF22PXYC315312

1998 LEXUS JT8BF28G8W5031687

2003 MITSUBISHI JA4LS41R23J030590

2004 FORD 1FAHP58S54A143887

2007 HYUNDAI 5NPET46C87H263839

2003 NISSAN JN1DA31D53T514868

2000 KIA KNAFB1217Y5890136

1994 FORD 1FMCU24X4RUA15462

1999 MERCURY 4M2ZU52P5XUJ25317

1995 CHEVROLET 2G1FP22S9S2226595

1995 OLDSMOBILE 1G3AJ55M6S63396915

2002 FORD 1FMZU72E62UA32097

2002 NISSAN 1N4AL11D02C112209

2002 SATURN 1G8ZH52872Z252272

1997 VOLKSWAGEN 3VWWA81H0VM107691

2001 BUICK 2G4WS52J111301532

2008 CHEVROLET 2G1WT58K889169116

1999 FORD 1FMZU34XXXUB01789

1997 FORD 1FMDU35P2VZA69607

1999 FORD 1FMZU34EBXZ835232

2002 NISSAN 1N4AL11D52C165049

1999 TOYOTA 4T3ZF13C7XU110454

2005 HYUNDAI KMHDN46DX5U101305

1994 BMW WBABF432XREK13899

2009 DODGE 2B3LJ54T99H633070

1992 DODGE 1B3XC46K9ND804823

2000 DODGE 3B7HF13Z4YG111899

2005 HONDA 1HGEM225X5L056307

1999 INFINITY JNKCP11A3XT009112

2000 JEEP 1J4GW58S0YC194484

2007 KIA KNDMB233476171208

1995 MERCEDES WDBHA28E1SF173522

2000 MERCEDES 4JGAB72E8YA153890

2002 NISSAN 1N4AL11D82C713044

2005 NISSAN 1N4AL11D45N448941

2000 PONTIAC 1G2JB5244Y7100945

2004 PONTIAC 1G2JB12F147323674

2002 SATURN 1G8JW84R82Y583670

2003 SATURN 5GZCZ23D73S914718

2002 TOYOTA JT3GN87R429000296

1995 TOYOTA 4T1GB11E1SU020029

Application for title

Legal Notice to show intent of the applicant to apply for Title on a 2002 Gulf Stream Travel Trailer, Model No.: 1NL, Vin No.: 1NL1ATH221049099. Any and all parties holding an interest in this travel trailer should contact Rhonda Mitchell, at P.O. Box 51508, Knoxville, TN 37950 by certified mail, return receipt requested, within ten (10) business days of the publication of this notice.

LEGAL SECTION 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFP 2533, Reading and Writing Software Technical Tool, due 5/10/17;

Bid 2535, Graphic Arts and Printing Services, due 5/10/17;

Bid 2536, Roof Replacement for Corryton Elementary and Holston Middle Schools, due 5/16/17;

RFP 2539, Insurance Brokerage Services, due 5/9/17;

Bid 2540, Transcription Services, due 5/11/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.