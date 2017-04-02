Legal and Public Notices for the Week of April 3, 2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2014, executed by DUNCAN RANDOLPH SAUSSER MCKELLAR, MICKINZY WEVLEY, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded July 29, 2014, at Instrument Number 201407290005816;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 90 OF THE COLONIES, UNIT 4, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 67-C (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 77-S, PAGE 60), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS AND PROVISIONS, AS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED PLAT AND IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 67-C (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 77-S, PAGE 60); AND BOOK 1812, PAGE 437, ALL IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 132LG-013PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 8600 OLDE COLONY TRL, APT 90, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): DUNCAN RANDOLPH SAUSSER MCKELLAR, MICKINZY WEVLEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE COLONIES ASSOCIATION, INCORPORATEDThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113544 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

REVISED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made by the Debtor in the terms, conditions and payments of a certain purchase-money indebtedness evidenced by a promissory note and secured by the lien of a Deed of Trust of record in Instrument No. 200807150003349 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, executed by Sandra L. Allen and Jessica A. Allen, to J. Nolan Sharbel, Trustee for Lillie M. Nichols and Brenda F. Nichols, the holder and owner of said purchase-money indebtedness, and further said noteholders did instruct and direct the undersigned Trustee to advertise and sell the property secured and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said purchase-money indebtedness being accelerated by default of the Debtor in the payment of a part thereof, the none payment of taxes, and the failure to provide insurance on the real property, all at the option of the holder and owner of said purchase-money indebtedness, after notice to the Debtor and all interested parties as provided in the terms of said purchase-money deed of trust note, purchase-money deed of trust, and the Tennessee Code Annotated, and advertisement of the real property hereinafter-described on Monday, March 27, and April 3 and 10, 2017, in The Knoxville Focus, a weekly newspaper distributed in Knox County, Tennessee;

and this is to give notice that the undersigned Trustee will on Tuesday, the 18th day of April, 2017, commencing at 10:30 A.M. outside to the right of the front revolving door main entryway, being the northerly most entrance to the Knoxville/Knox County City-County Building at 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901, and offer at public outcry, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described real property, to wit:

LOCATED AND BEING SITUATED in District No. Nine (9) of the County of Knox, State of Tennessee, and within the 26th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as follows, to wit:

Lot 7A, Revision of Lots 5, 6, & 7, Unit 1, SOUTH HAVEN ADDITION, as shown of record in Map Cabinet G, Slide 190-C (Map Book 47-L, Page 20), in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which specific reference is here made for a more particular description, and as shown by survey of Howard T. Dawson, RLS #1301, whose address is 124 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN, dated August 28, 1996 and bearing drawing No. 960854;

BEING THE SAME property described in the Knox County Register’s Instrument No. 200807150003348;

MUNICIPAL ADDRESS: 1919 Hansard Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920;

CLT No.: 26-109CF-028; and

free from the equity of redemption, the statutory right of redemption, homestead, and all elective and marital rights, said rights being expressly waived by the Debtors and Grantors in said deed of trust; subject, however, to the lien of any taxes and deed of trust; and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey title only in his capacity as Trustee.

Nolan Sharbel, Trustee /ss Nolan Sharbel, Trustee

9111 Cross Park Drive, Bldg. D, Suite 200

Knoxville, Tennessee 37923

(865)694-4111 / (FAX)312-6727

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 18, 2014, in Instrument 201404240060496, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, Chris e. Etters and wife Kimberly Etters, did convey in trust to Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of an indebtedness described therein; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness, the same being now past due and the entire amount thereof having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust, and the Trustee having been called upon to foreclose said Deed of Trust, in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real property in satisfaction thereof; and

WHEREAS, Heather A. Quinn-Bader was appointed successor trustee by Instrument of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, in accordance with the Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust, I will on April 17, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), offer for sale and sell, inside the Main Street entrance to the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand paid, the following described real estate, located on 3212 Light Spring Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37917 (the address is believed to be correct but is not part of the legal description) (also shown as tax parcel 059NH-004, and described as:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 21, Corrected Plat, Laurel Place Subdivision, Unit 8, as shown on the map of same of record in Instrument 199906150204912, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Other interest parties: Jeff Kear dba Kip Property Management, LLC; Knox County Trustee, City of Knoxville Trustee

Said sale will be free from the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions, the same having been waived in the Deed of Trust. Said property will be sold subject to all unpaid real estate taxes and any and all other prior encumbrances, including but not limited to easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants, liens and mortgages. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication and in accordance with the law upon announcement of such adjournment on the day and at the time and place of sale set forth above.

Trustee reserves the right to extend the period within which the successful bidder is to make full settlement, to keep the bidding open for any length of time, to award the sale to the next highest bidder in the event the successful bidder defaults.

This notice shall be published on March 27, 2017, April 3, 2017, and April 10, 2017.

Heather A. Quinn-Bader, Successor Trustee

(865) 386-6580

105 Westview Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 4, 2009, executed by JESSIE MARIE WRIGHT AND TYLER MATTHEW WRIGHT, conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded November 23, 2009, at Instrument Number 200911230036007;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING ALL OF LOT 2 OF THE FINAL PLAT OF JAMES W. COATES RESUBDIVISION OF JAMES C. MCMAHAN, OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200610250035910, IN THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO ALL RESTRICTIONS, COVENANTS, RESERVATIONS, AND MINIMUM BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENTS AND INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE OF UTILITY AND DRAINAGE FACILITIES AS STATED ON RECORDED PLAT OF RECORD, IF APPLICABLE, AND ALL AMENDMENTS THERETO RECORDED, AND FURTHER TO ANY MATTER AND/OR CONDITION WHICH WOULD BE DISCLOSED BY A CURRENT AND ACCURATE SURVEY OR INSPECTION OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED. SUBJECT TO ALL NOTES, MATTERS, RESTRICTIONS, AGREEMENTS, COVENANTS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, RIGHT-OF-WAYS AND ALL OTHER CONDITIONS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 069I-C-017.02

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4406 COSTER ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JESSIE MARIE WRIGHT AND TYLER MATTHEW WRIGHT

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Knoxville Utilities BoardThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113925 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 27, 2006, executed by HAROLD MIRACLE AND KIMBERLY MIRACLE, conveying certain real property therein described to BROADWAY TITLE, INC. , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 30, 2006, at Instrument Number 200610300036730;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, in trust for registered holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-FF18 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 43RD WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER EIGHTY ONE (81), OF THE NORTHWEST HILLS SUBDIVISION, PHASE II, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET N, SLIDE 195B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND ON SURVEY OF JIM SULLIVAN, DATED MARCH 25, 1996, TO WHICH MAP AND SURVEY SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY.

Parcel ID: 093CK-049

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3132 KINGSMORE DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): HAROLD MIRACLE AND KIMBERLY MIRACLE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113993 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 12, 2014, executed by BRIDGETTE BYRD, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B PITT. JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 26, 2014, at Instrument Number 201402260049837;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX IN THE STATE OF TN SITUATED IN THE 6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 62 IN HIDDEN BROOK SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET N, SLIDE 271B, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID LOT LYING ON THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF PEBBLE CREEK ROAD WITH THE NORTH LINE OF HANNAH BROOK ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID, AND AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF DAVID BUNDREN, SURVEYOR, DATED SEPTEMBER 10, 1997.

Parcel ID: 057BB049

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 521 PEBBLE CREEK RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BRIDGETTE BYRD

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #114003 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Toni Marie Atchley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southwest Funding, L.P., Lender and Alan Pritchard, Trustee(s), which was dated May 27, 2016 and recorded on May 27, 2016 in Instrument No. 201605270069210, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Banc Of California, National Association Dba Banc Home Loans, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 23, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the fifth (formerly Eight) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 50th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

First Tract:

Located about three (3) miles west of Knoxville, said lot herein conveyed is a part of Lot No. 92 in said addition, fronting forty-three (43) feet on Hunter Street and extending back one hundred thirty (130) feet to Lot No. 93. See Map Book 14, Page 106, in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

Also reserving off of the west side of said lot to a strip of land ten (10) feet by one hundred thirty (130) for a street, and the said party of the first party for the strip herein retained deeds to the said second parties ten (10) feet off the west side of Lot No. 91, making the property herein conveyed off the west side of Lot No. 91 and thirty-three (33) feet off of Lot No. 92 and the adjoining Lot No. 91; side of the property herein conveyed being forty-three (43) feet by one hundred thirty (130) feet.

Second Tract:

BEING the eastern portion of Lot No. 91 in B. H. Sprankle’s 2nd Addition to West Knoxville, said lot beginning on Hunter Avenue on line of Lot Nos. 90 and 91; thence along Hunter Avenue, forty (40) feet, more or less, to Mr. Slaughter’s Property; thence on his line one hundred twenty (120) feet to a ten (10) foot alley; thence on his line along said alley, thirty seven (37) feet more or less, to Lot No. 90; thence on a line of lot Nos. 90 and 91, one hundred twenty (120) feet to Hunter Avenue, the PLACE OF BEGINNING.

BEING the same property conveyed to Toni Marie Atchely by Special Warranty Deed from Joseph D. Smallman, dated as of May 27, 2016, filed for record as Instrument No. 201605270069209 in the Knox County Register of Deeds Online.

Parcel ID Number: 107FC-034

Address/Description: 4327 Van Dyke Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Current Owner(s): Toni Marie Atchley.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-00302 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mark L. Bohle executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group, Lender and Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee(s), which was dated July 25, 2003 and recorded on August 14, 2003 in Instrument No. 200308140019040, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, MTGLQ Investors, L.P., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 18, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this certificate of title is described as follows:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Lot Number Nineteen (19) of the CRESTBROOK Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Map Book 73-S, Page 47 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee and on survey of Hinds Surveying Company Surveyor dated 12/22/86 bearing number 8612103 to which Map and Survey specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

SUBJECT to Restrictions of record in Deed Book 1747, Page 840 and Deed Book 1750, Page 550 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, TN and further subject to all applicable easements and building set back lines, as shown on map of record.

BEING the same property conveyed to Mark L. Bohle, unmarried from Judith Ann Greene, unmarried by Warranty Deed dated 1/13/87 and of record in Book 1905, Page 253 In the Register’s Office for Knox County, TN.

Tax/map/parcel ID number: 105LD-019

Property Address: 1237 Crest Brook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923

Parcel ID Number: 105LD-019

Address/Description: 1237 Crest Brook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): Mark L. Bohle.

Other Interested Party(ies): Crest Brook Homeowner’s Association, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-04218 FC02

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Patricia M. Depew and Lance C. Depew executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for United Capital Mortgage, Lender and Independence Title and Escrow Services, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated September 12, 2005 and recorded on September 20, 2005 in Instrument No. 200509200026147, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 18, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. 7 of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 18th Ward of the City of Knoxville, being part of Lot Number 17 and 18 and Block Number 2 of Edgewood Land and Improvement Companys Fifth Addition, as shown by map recorded in Map Book 8, page 59, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said portion of said lots lying adjacent, forming one boundary, having a combined frontage of 110 feet on the Southeast side of Hiawassee Avenue, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at the spike at the point of intersection of the southeast line of Hiwassee Avenue with the Northeast line of Kenyon Street; thence with Kenyon Street South 24 deg. 11 min. West 181.9 feet to an iron pin in the Northwest line of an alley, and marking the common corner dividing line between lots 16 and 17 ; thence north 13 deg. West with the dividing line between lots 16 and 17, 145 feet to an iron pin in the southeast line of Hiawassee Avenue; thence with Hiawassee Avenue, North 77 deg. East 110 feet to the point of beginning, as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, Jr., Surveyor, dated October 21, 1971.

No new boundary line survey was performed at the time of this conveyance.

SUBJECT to restrictions, easements, setbacks, and other conditions recorded in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 266B and Map Book 8, Page 59, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Patricia M. Depew, unmarried, widow, and her grandson, Lance Depew, unmarried, by Quit Claim Deed, dated 9-12-2005, 2005 and recorded in Instrument No. 200509200026146, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. See also Warranty Deed to Eugene B. Depew (now deceased) and wife, Patricia M. Depew, dated 03/06/1997 and recorded on 03/07/1997 in Deed Book 2242; Page 638, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 081CB 023

Address/Description: 808 Hiawassee Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Patricia M. Depew and Lance Depew.

Other Interested Party(ies): City of Knoxville.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-19758 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 9, 2010, executed by ROBERTA E. HOUSTON, conveying certain real property therein described to THOMAS H. DICKENSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 18, 2010, at Instrument Number 201002180053581;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to ORNL Federal Credit Union who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT 8 OF GLENBROOK SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET M, SLIDE 143-D, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 2061, PAGE 35, REGISTER`S OFFICE KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SET BACK LINES, ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS, AND TO ALL CONDITIONS AS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED MAP.

Parcel ID: 067H-C-008.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3729 HOLGATE LN, POWELL, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERTA E. HOUSTON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #114240 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 24, 2014, executed by BRIAN CLAFLIN AND DAWN CLAFLIN, conveying certain real property therein described to JAMES L. GRILLOT, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 26, 2014, at Instrument Number 201406260073164;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 4, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the North Side of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER SIX (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 70, BOULDER POINT SUBDIVISION, PHASE 1, AS SHOWN ON FINAL PLAT PREPARED BY BATSON, HIMES, NORVELL & POE, REGISTERED ENGINEERS & LAND SURVEYORS, NO. 2595, DATED AUGUST 1, 2008, OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200902060048478, IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 066DB025

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 7812 ELKTON LN, POWELL, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BRIAN CLAFLIN AND DAWN CLAFLIN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #114563 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017, 04/17/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jeremy Green And Amy Green executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A. Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated November 7, 2008 and recorded on November 14, 2008 in Instrument No. 200811140031901, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Five (5) of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 44th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being Lot 6, Block “A” Holiday Hills, Unit I, as shown by map of record in Map Book 66-S, Page 13 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE the same property conveyed to JEREMY GREEN and wife, AMY GREEN by Warranty Deed dated September 8, 2006 and recorded as Instrument Number 200609110022414, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 092EA006

Address/Description: 5670 Matlock Drive, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Current Owner(s): Jeremy Green and wife Amy Green.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02515 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Quentin D. Sing executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. As Nominee For Suntrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated March 11, 2015 and recorded on March 23, 2015 in Instrument No. 201503230050742, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Eighth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, lying on the southern side of Thorngrove Pike, and more particularly bounded and described as follows

BEGINNING at an existing iron pipe in the southern right-of-way line of Thorngrove Pike, said existing iron pipe being located in a southeasterly direction 625 feet from the point of intersection of the southern right-of-way line of Thorngrove Pike with the center line of Flint Gap Road, thence leaving said point and place of BEGINNING and along the southern right-of-way line of Thorngrove Pike, South 75 deg 16 min East 100.00 feet to an existing iron axle, thence leaving Thorngrove Pike and along the common dividing line with property now or formerly belonging to Raymond Terry (Deed Book 2099, page 440), and along a fence line. South 04 deg 36 min East 148.82 feet to an existing iron pipe, thence along property now or formerly belonging to Steven T Hutchins (Deed Book 2272, page 313) the following two calls and distances, North 76 deg 33 min West 112.52 feet to an existing iron pike and North 00 deg 18 min East 147.60 feet to an existing iron pipe, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 0.347 acre as shown by the survey of Bruce McClellan, Tennessee Registered Land Surveyor NO 696, dated March 30, 1999, and bearing Drawing No 99-188. The address of the surveyor is Trotter-McClellan, Inc, 3377 Regal Drive, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701.

SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Quentin D Sing by Tennessee Warranty Deed dated 2/08/05 and filed of record in Instrument Number 200502110063657 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 097 112

Address/Description: 6112 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): Quentin D. Sing.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-20428 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 17, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BETTY LUALLEN AND DONALD LUALLEN, to FRANK ALVSTAD, Trustee, on January 25, 2012, as Instrument No. 201202090043702 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The land described herein is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Knox, and is described as follows:

Situated in District No. five (5) of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 50th ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being all of Lots 39 and 40 in White Oak Heights Addition, as shown on the map of the same of record in Map Book 8, page 86, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said lots lying adjacent, forming one boundary, having a combined frontage of 100 feet on the Northeast side of Hollywood Drive and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin in the Northeast line of Hollywood Drive distant in a Northwesterly direction 879 feet from the point of intersection of Hollywood Drive with Sutherland Avenue, marking common corner of Lots 40 and 41; Thence with Hollywood Drive, North 13 deg. 45 min West 100 feet to an iron pin, common corner of Lots 38 and 39; Thence North 77 deg. 31 min. East with the dividing line between Lots 38 and 39, 234 feet to an iron pin in the Southwest line between Lots 38 and 39, 234 feet to an iron pin in the Southwest line of an alley; Thence with said alley, South 18 deg. 49 min. East 98 feet to an iron pin, common corner of lots 40 and 41; Thence South 77 deg. West with the dividing line between lots 40 and 41 and with a fence line 242.7 feet to the point of beginning, as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, Jr., surveyor, dated September 9, 1970.

This conveyance is made subject to applicable easements, restrictions and building setback lines.

Being the same property conveyed to Donald R. Luallen, Sr. and Betty D. Luallen by deed from Bettie A. Styles dated January 8, 2008 and recorded as instrument no. 200801090052197, Register`s Office, Knox County, State of Tennessee.

Parcel Number(s): 107FF-018

Tax ID: 107FF-018

Current Owner(s) of Property: BETTY LUALLEN AND DONALD LUALLEN

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 704 Hollywood Road, Knoxville, TN 37919, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CITY OF KNOXVILLE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000047-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Margaret Davidson executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB, Lender and First Priority Title Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 23, 2008 and recorded on June 25, 2008 in Instrument No. 200806250096661, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 11, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Two (2) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 16th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 16, CLAIBORNE PLACE ADDITION, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 6, page 79, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to Margaret Davidson, Unmarried, by Deed dated June 23, 2008, from David W. Rudder, Unmarried, recorded as Instrument No. 200806250096660, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORDS IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID Number: 069MJ 018

Address/Description: 1539 Claiborne Place, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Margaret Davidson.

Other Interested Party(ies): Knoxville Utilities Board and Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-01167 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, on the 28th day of August 28, 2009, Mountain View Development, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, conveyed the hereinafter described real property and improvements thereon to Joseph G. Coker, Trustee, by Deed of Trust of record at Instrument No. 200908310016460, in the Knox County Register’s Office, to secure certain debts and obligations as are described in said Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, the above referenced Deed of Trust was modified by a Modification to Deed of Trust dated September 1, 2013, of record at Instrument No. 201311220032871 in said Register’s Office.

WHEREAS, Stephen R. Wise was appointed and designated to serve as Substitute Trustee under said Deed of Trust by instrument dated March 1, 2017; and

WHEREAS, an event of default has occurred, and the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust, First Volunteer Bank, being the owner and holder of the debts secured by and described in the Deed of Trust, has declared all debts and obligations secured thereby to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust has directed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real estate.

NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will on the 10th day of April, 2017, at 10:30 o’clock a.m., at the main entrance to the City/County Building for Knox County, Tennessee nearest the main assembly room, Main Avenue, in Knoxville, Tennessee offer for sale and sell at public outcry to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, or on such terms as may be announced at the sale, the following described real estate and all improvements thereon:

SITUATED in District Two (2) Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 15th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

TRACT ONE: BEING all of Lots 9 and 10 and the western 15 feet of Lot 11, Block Z, in what is known and designated as Knoxville Real Estate Company’s Cold Springs Addition to Knoxville, as shown by map of said addition of record in Map Book 3, pages 106-107, in the Knox County Register’s Office, and said lots and portion of lot lie adjacent, forming one boundary, situated, lying and being in the norther side of Magnolia Avenue, having a combined frontage of 115 feet therein, and running back in a northerly direction between parallel lines 175 feet to the southern line of an alley, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point which point in the northern line of Magnolia Avenue distant in an easterly direction 250 feet from the point of intersection of the northern line of Magnolia Avenue with the eastern line of Cherry Street, said point of BEGINNING being the southeast corner of Lot 8, Block Z in said Addition; thence running in a northerly direction along the dividing line between Lots 8 and 9, Block Z, in said Addition, and on a line parallel with the eastern line of Cherry Street, 175 feet to a point in the southern line of an alley; thence in an easterly direction along the southern line of said alley and on a line parallel with the northern line of Magnolia Avenue, 115 feet to a point; thence in a southerly direction on a line parallel with the first line herein, 175 feet to a point in the northern line of Magnolia Avenue, thence in a westerly direction along the northern line of Magnolia Avenue, 115 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

TRACT TWO: BEING all of Lots 25 and 26 in Block Z of Cold Springs Addition to Knoxville, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake in the south line of East Fifth Avenue, 300 feet westerly from the intersection of the south line of East Fifth Avenue with the west line of Harrison Street, thence in a southerly direction 145 feet to a stake in the north line of an alley; thence westwardly along said north line of said alley, 100 feet to a stake; thence in a northerly direction 145 feet to a stake in the south line of East Fifth Avenue; thence in an easterly direction along the south line of East Fifth Avenue, 100 feet to a stake in the south line of East Fifth Avenue, the point of BEGINNING.

TRACT THREE: BEGINNING in the northern line of Magnolia Avenue 200 feet from the northeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street; thence continuing with the north line of Magnolia Avenue, eastwardly 50 feet; thence northwardly and parallel to Cherry Street, 175 feet to the south line of an alley; thence continuing with the south line of said alley and parallel to Magnolia Avenue, westwardly 50 feet; thence southwardly and parallel to Cherry Street to the north line of Magnolia Avenue, the place of BEGINNING, and being Lot 8 in Block Z, of Cold Springs Addition to Knoxville, Tennessee, of record in Map Book 3, page 107, in the Knox County Register’s Office.

BEING the same property conveyed to Mountain View Development, LLC, by Warranty Deed from Vernon T. Hamilton, Eugene a. Branch and John r. Simmons, Trustees of Masters Lodge 244 Fee and Accepted Masons a/k/a Masonic Lodge #244, dated June 27, 2002, and recorded as Instrument No. 200207010000186, in the Knox County Register’s Office.

Property Addresses: 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914-5340

2620 E. Fifth Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914

2633 E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914

Tax Map #: 082KA016, 082KA006, 082KA017)

Provided, however, in the event of any inconsistency between the description and the addresses or tax map numbers, the property description shall control.

The sale shall be subject to: (i) all matters shown on any recorded plat; (ii) any unpaid taxes; (iii) any restrictive covenants; (iv) applicable easements or set back lines; (v) any prior or superior liens or encumbrances; and, (vi) any other priorities as may appear in the public records or as may be disclosed by an accurate survey of the property. The sale shall be made in bar of all rights or equities of redemption, homestead and dower, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust. Title is believed to be good, but the undersigned shall convey only as Substitute Trustee, without covenants or warranty of title.

Known interested parties: City of Knoxville, First National Bank

The right is reserved to: (i) adjourn the date or time of the sale to another date or time certain without further publication, upon announcement of the same at the time and place for the sale set forth above; (ii) extend the time that the successful bidder has to make settlement; (iii) keep bidding open for any length of time; (iv) reject all bids; and, (v) accept the second highest bid or the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, should the highest bidder fail to comply with the term of the sale. The sale may be rescinded at any time.

This the 10th day of March, 2017.

Stephen R. Wise, Substitute Trustee

Wise & Reeves, P.C.

625 S. Gay Street, Suite 160

Knoxville, TN 37902

(865)544-1199

Publication Dates: March 20, 2017, March 27, 2017, April 3, 2017.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA W JOHNSON, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on June 15, 2005, as Instrument No. 200506270104610 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 1, 2005 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WHQ4

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATE IN THE FIFTH (5TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 39TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING A PART OF THE GEORGE W. CALLAHAN FARMS, LYING ON THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF BLACK OAK DRIVE AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE EASTERN EDGE OF BLACK OAK DRIVE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED 171.7 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF BLACK OAK DRIVE AND THIRD AVENUE; THENCE SOUTH 40 DEG. 46 MIN. EAST, 291.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE

SOUTH 44 DEG. 30 MIN. WEST, 150.4 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 40 DEG. 33 MIN., WEST 280.3 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTH 40 DEG. 24 MIN. EAST, 150.6 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.98 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY BY ACUFF & COLLINGNON, ASSOCIATES, REGISTERED SURVEYORS, DATED AUGUST 11, 1979.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEBRA W. JOHNSON, BY QUIT CLAIM DEED FROM BOBBY R. JOHNSON, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2001, AND OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200102280056437, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS, PERMISSIVE USE AGREEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS` OFFICE. ALSO CONVEYED ARE ALL RIGHTS IN AND TO ANY AND ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS AND PERMISSIVE USE AGREEMENTS OF RECORD AT THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THE ABOVE LEGAL DESCRIPTION WAS TAKEN FROM THE PRIOR DEED OF RECORD, NO NEW BOUNDARY SURVEY WAS PERFORMED.

Tax ID: 068K A 023

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA W JOHNSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 408 BLACK OAK DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS**

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002891-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER,

IN RE: AVA MARIE THORNTON

192031-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, UNKNOWN FATHER, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon UNKNOWN FATHER.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Joseph Della-Rodolfa, an Attorney whose address is, 120 Suburban Road, Ste. 203, Knoxville, TN 37923, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of March, 2017

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

4/3; 4/10; 4/17; 4/27

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: HECTOR BARON-VILLA;

IN RE: ELIZABETH BARON v. HECTOR BARON-VILLA

193404-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant HECTOR BARON-VILLA a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon HECTOR BARON-VILLA it is ordered that said defendant HECTOR BARON-VILLA file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Charles Deas, an Attorneys whose address is, 384 High Street Maryville, TN 37804 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

4/3; 4/10; 4/17; 4/27

NOn-resident Notice

TO: ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART

IN RE: DORIAN DONNELLE COZART v. ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART

192889-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ALYSSA MONIQUE BECERRA COZART.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Donny M. Young, an Attorney whose address is, P.O. Box 30993 Knoxville, TN 37930, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

4/3; 4/10; 4/17; 4/27

Non-resident notice

TO: UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LARRY W. MIRACLE AND ESTATE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE

IN RE: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC v. UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE

191834-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LARRY W. MIRACLE AND ESTATE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LARRY W. MIRACLE AND ESTATE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, it is ordered that said defendants, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LARRY W. MIRACLE AND ESTATE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Robert S. Coleman, an Attorney whose address is, 1405 North Pierce Suite 306 Little Rock, AR 72207, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 20th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RAMON BENITO SIERRA;

IN RE: REGINA Y. SIERRA v. RAMON BENITO SIERRA

193266-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RAMON BENITO SIERRA a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RAMON BENITO SIERRA it is ordered that said defendant RAMON BENITO SIERRA file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jerry R. Givens, an Attorneys whose address is, 4706 Papermill Drive Knoxville, TN 37909, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 8th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ELIAS DEDAS;

IN RE: JONAH GABRIEL KIRKLAND, BELLA JOY GENE KIRKLAND AND JAZMYN MARISSA KIRKLAND

192663-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ELIAS DEDAS a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ELIAS DEDAS it is ordered that said defendant ELIAS DEDAS file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Virginia Couch, an Attorneys whose address is, 11907 Kingston Pike Ste. 201 Knoxville, TN 37934 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 3rd day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of CAROLYN S. GOUGH

Docket Number 78583-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters OF ADMINISTRATION C.T.A. in respect of the Estate of CAROLYN S. GOUGH who died NOV 22, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 16TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of CAROLYN S. GOUGH

TRACY A. GOUGH; ADMINISTRATRIX CTA

535 CUPOLA WAY,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

SARAH E. C. MALIA

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 12395,

KNOXVILLE, T N 37912

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: AJAY KUMAR KOONURU

IN RE: EKTA JAYANTIBHAI PATEL v. AJAY KUMAR KOONURU

193055-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, it is ordered that said defendant, AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Bhavya Chaudhary, an Attorney whose address is, 700 Holcomb Bridge Rd Norcross, GA 30071, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 8th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

REBECCA ANN SANDBERG

Docket Number 75950-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of REBECCA ANN SANDBERG who died OCT 24, 2014, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 13TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of REBECCA ANN SANDBERG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

JOHN T. SANDBERG; ADMINISTRATOR

2108 HOUSTANIA DR./

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ROBERT EARL WHITAKER

Docket number 78670-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ROBERT EARL WHITAKER who died JANUARY 3RD, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of ROBERT EARL WHITAKER

ROBERT ALAN WHITAKER; CO-EXECUTOR

854 MEADOWFIELD DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

MICHAEL WHITAKER; CO-EXECUTOR

823 ZOLA LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

PUBLISH: 4/3/2017 & 4/10/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of MARION GUENN THOMPSON

Docket Number 78679-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters OF ADMINISTRATION C.T.A. in respect of the Estate of MARION GUENN THOMPSON who died FEB 2, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 17TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of MARION GUENN THOMPSON

FREDERICK JACOB WAGGONER; CO-ADMINISTRATOR CTA

8732 PEDIGO ROAD

POWELL, TN 37849

LAURA LYNN WAGGONER; CO-ADMINISTRATOR CTA

8732 PEDIGO ROAD

POWELL, TN 37849

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of WILLIAM R. TURNER

Docket Number 78678-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of WILLIAM R. TURNER who died FEB 18, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 10TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of WILLIAM R. TURNER

DEBORAH MERRIMAN; ADMINISTRATIX

8421 OLD ANDERSONVILLE PIKE,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of PHYLLIS SHERWOOD CAIN

Docket Number 78696-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH DAY OF MARCH , 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of PHYLLIS SHERWOOD CAIN who died JAN 25, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 10TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of PHYLLIS SHERWOOD CAIN

KIMBERLEY, N. WALKER; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

2118 TUSCANY GARDENS DR.,

POWELL, TN 37849

TIMOTHY S. CAIM; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

2040 GATEHOUSE LANE,

POWELL, TN 37849

Misc. Notices

Notice of Public Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on April 26,2017 @ 2:00 PM @ Cedar Bluff Towing, Inc. 623 Simmons Road Knoxville, TN 37932, if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

1998 Lex ES 30 JT8BF28G9W5050054

1991 Che S10 1GCCS14R2M8261644

1996 Dod Ram P 3B7HC13Y5TG145780

2003 Yam XVZ13 JYAVP04E83A006324

2000 Che S10 1GCCS1458YK219176

1997 Bui LeSab 1G4HR52K8VH412031

2001 Mer S-Cla WDBNG70J41A215989

2005 MIN Coope WMWRC33415TJ64651

1996 Ply Neon 1P3ES22CXTD708966

2009 Che Cobal 1G1AT58H997292537

2003 For Explo 1FMZU62K43UA29474

1996 Maz Mille JM1TA2215T1209891

1996 For Musta 1FALP4041TF206762

2005 Kia Optim KNAGD128155423317

2001 Maz Mille JM1TA222111718379

1992 Saa 900 YS3AK36E3N2021237

1995 Nis Maxim JN1CA21D1ST607312

1997 Nis Maxim JN1CA21D5VT873940

2003 Mer Grand 2MEFM75W33X631298

1999 For Explo 1FMZU34E6XZB88656

1998 Sat S Ser 1G8ZK527XWZ152200

2008 Nis Altim 1N4AL21E28C181569

1993 Dod Carav 2B4GH25K6PR304105

1997 Mit Mirag JA3AY26A8VU015448

2002 Maz Prote JM1BJ225620538439

2009 Nis Altim 1N4AL21E39N495219

1999 Toy Camry JT2BG22K9X0290207

2004 Toy Sequo 5TD2T34A345227429

2002 Hon Odyss 5FNRL18952B050677

1989 Che Beret 1G1LV1415KY277148

1993 Bui Centu 1G4AG54NXP6401884

2000 Hyu Accen KMHCG45G2YU056821

1998 Jee Grand 1J4GZ58S3WC174430

2001 Dod Duran 1B4HS28NX1F643203

2000 Mit Eclip 4A3AC54L8YE047902

2000 Che Blaze 1GNCS13W6Y2116212

2003 For Winds 2FMDA534X3BA15971

2013 Nis Altim 1N4AL3AP0DC114549

1999 Chr Conco 2C3HD46J1XH756820

1988 Che S10 1GCBS14E9J2242869

2003 Hon Civic 2HGES25743H571302

2002 Lin LS 1LNHM87A22Y651831

2003 For Tauru 1FAFP53243G236085

2000 Hon Accor 1HGCG2256YA003487

2001 Hyu Elant KMHDN45D81U082703

2003 Nis Maxim JN1DA31A83T429318

2004 Nis Xterr 5N1ED28Y54C661412

2009 Hon Civic 1HGFA16959L004982

1998 For Conto 1FAFP6531WK216955

1989 Ply Relia 3P3BK46D1KT991638

2001 Nis Sentr 3N1BB51D81L110500

1985 MER MARQU 2MEBP95F7FX650474

1997 TOY CELIC JT2DB02T3V0071471

Notice of Public Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on April 26, 2017 @ 2:00 PM @ Chestnut Street Transport & Recovery, Inc. 5000 Rutledge Pike Knoxville, TN 37914, if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

1995 Pon Fireb 2G2FS22K2S2255706

2002 Sat L Ser 1G8JU84F62Y506291

2005 For Tauru 1FAFP56245A222561

2000 Maz Prote JM1BJ224XY0283472

1996 For Range 1FTCR10X2TUB87065

1999 Che Blaze 1GNDT13WXX2120117

2004 Acu MDX 2HNYD18664H547744

2004 Dod Ram P 1D7HA16K44J117813

2001 Dod Neon 1B3ES46CX1D203840

1995 GMC Safar 1GDDM19W2SB545395

2003 For Musta 1FAFP40483F328211

1992 Dod Dakot 1B7FL26X7NS512089

1993 Che Camar 2G1FP22SXP2139991

1997 Hon Accor 1HGCD7239VA003922

1998 Chr Cirru 1C3EJ56H5WN146214

2001 For Tauru 1FAFP55U31A198153

2004 Chr PT Cr 3C8FY68854T238031

1999 For Winds 2FMZA5142XBB17828

2003 Toy Corol JTDBR32E130038785

2004 Che Monte 2G1WX12K649130816

2000 Che S10 1GCDT14W4YK131073

1999 Hon Accor 1HGCG1655XA052358

2000 Bui Regal 2G4WB55K2Y1286697

2006 Mer Monte 1MEFM43176G600197

2005 Cad CTS 1G6DP567250164620

2005 Chr 300 2C3AA53G65H174377

2002 Sat S Ser 1G8ZF52872Z247868

1996 Geo Metro 2C1MR2292T6719001

2003 Inf M45 JNKAY41E93M005059

2002 Hon Civic 1HGEM219X2L038244

LEGAL SECTION 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFP 2526, Loan Servicing for Community Development, due 4-26-17;

Bid 2529, Inmate Shoes, due 4-26-17;

Bid, 2531, Beverage Dispensing Systems and Syrups, due 4-26-17;

Bid 2532, FEM PM2.5 Continuous Monitoring Equipment, due 4-27-17;

RFP 2534, Checkpoint Firewall Upgrade and Installation Services, due 4-25-17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Jim’s Garage & Wrecker Service Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Waldon Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states, and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below not bearing a VIN/serial number shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said vehicle.

1)06 Chrysler PT Cruiser 3A8FY68BX6T222044;

2) CHEVY VET 1287895446699;

3) 10 HONDA ACCORD 1HGS2B80AA007856;

4) 04 TOYOTA CORROLLA 1NXBR32EX4Z225240;

5) 00 BUICK CENTURY 2G4WS52JXY1347614;

6) 06 GMC ENVOY 1GKDS13S162350088;

7) 06 JEEP 1J8HG48N86C244906;

8) 05 MERCURY G. MARQUIS 2MEFM74W65X624723;

9)01 CHEVY CAVALIER 1G1JC524117372943;

10) 08 FORD MUSTANG 1ZVHT84N285134518; 11) 03 MERCEDES 4JGAB57F73A450638;

12) 03 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCM56603A071239;

13) 04 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR 5LMEU88HX4ZJ53739;

14) 00 PONTIAC 1G2HX54K2Y4242708;

15) 01 TOYOTA 4T1BG22K31U824420;

16) 98 CHEVY MALIBU 1G1NE52M3WY122505;

17) 04 HYUNDIA KMHWF25S04A085755;

18) 04 VW BUG 3VWCM31Y74M315367;

19) 10 KIA FORTE KNAFUUA25A5068253;

20) 01 VW. PASSAT WVWDH23B11E033838;

21) 96 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCD7256TA031739; 22) 04 FORD TARUS 1FAFP53U94A132794;

23) 01 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCG56411A060902;

24) 99 NISSAN MAX JN1CA21D3XT212278;

25) 98 HONDA CIVIC 1HGEJ8241W6021322;

26) 05 SATURN 1G8AZ54F05Z172810;

27) 01 CHEVY TAHOE 1GNEC13T21R125028;

28) 04 MAZDA JM1BK12F641167957