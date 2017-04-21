Mechanicsville Cleanup

Saturday, May 20th, 2017 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Danny Mayfield Park – 700 College Street, Knoxville, TN, 37921

We are looking for volunteers to help clean up one of Knoxville’s oldest neighborhoods, Mechanicsville. Whether you live in Mechanicsville or just want to lend a helping hand, we would love to see you volunteer your time to help make Knoxville a cleaner, greener and more beautiful city!

Participants will meet at the kickoff event to gather supplies then disperse into their own groups. Snacks and beverages will be available, as will the use of litter-pickers, gloves, garbage bags and safety vests – free for all participants.

If you are interested in registering to volunteer for this event, you can click here.