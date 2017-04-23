Mickey Blazer Named Food City Executive Vice President of Pharmacy and Fuel Operations

Food City recently announced the appointment of Mickey Blazer to the newly combined position of Executive Vice President of Pharmacy and Fuel Operations. Blazer brings over 40 years of industry knowledge and experience to the position, including 6 years in pharmacy management.

Blazer began his retail career shortly after graduating high school. He has served in numerous positions during his employment with Food City, including general merchandise manager, produce manager, meat cutter, assistant store manager, HBC/GM supervisor/area trainer, store manager, district manager, pharmacy operations manager, director of pharmacy operations, vice president of pharmacy operations, and most recently, executive vice president of operations for Food City’s Knoxville based division.

“As we continue to grow and expand, these two vital components are key to our continued success. Mickey has a tremendous amount of experience in both store and pharmacy operations, which make him the perfect candidate for this newly created position. He is a true asset to our company and the community as a whole, and we couldn’t be more pleased to announce this much deserved promotion,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Blazer’s new duties consist of the oversight of both fuel and pharmacy operations for the entire 134-store supermarket chain, which includes 101 pharmacies and 95 fuel/convenience stores.

“I feel fortunate to work for a company where I have had so many opportunities to advance in my career. I look forward to the challenge of this new role and for the opportunity to play such a vital part in the future success of our company,” says Blazer.

Blazer also maintains a strong commitment to the education of area youth, having served as Secretary/Treasurer, Vice President and President of his local Optimist Clubs. He served as President of the Morristown Plaza Merchants Association for 3 years and 3 years as Chairman for the East Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Stores Golf Tournament, the proceeds of which fund college scholarships. In 2011, he was inducted into the Tennessee Grocers “Hall of Eagles”, in recognition of his support and dedication to the Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation. Blazer also served on the Governor of Virginia’s Prescription Drug and Heroin Task Force Subcommittee. He is actively involved with the American Diabetes Association as well, where he served as the 2014 Chairman for the Diabetes Step-Out Walk.

Mickey and his wife Susan currently reside in Morristown, Tennessee. They are the proud parents of two children and one granddaughter.