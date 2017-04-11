Moonlight YMCA Rooftop Spin Class to Benefit Community Garden

What: Spin by the Light of the Moon

When: 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11

Where: Lindsay Young Downtown Y Rooftop

Additional Information: A special moonlight rooftop spin class will be held at the Lindsay Young Downtown YMCA to raise money for the Y’s Community Giving Gardens. Two professional cyclists, Clay Murfet and Brandon “Monk” Feehery will lead the one-hour spin on the rooftop, which will offer spectacular views of April’s full moon, traditionally known as the Pink Moon.

Participants, who will donate $40 to ride, will receive a limited edition PINK MOON T-shirt and a special cup to commemorate the ride.

The Y has several community gardens in Knoxville, which have produced more than 12,000 pounds of produce since their inception, with 100 percent of their produce given to area food banks.