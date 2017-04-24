Mountain Majesty

By Ralphine Major

“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.” Psalm 121:1 (KJV)

It is a sight that brings to mind beautiful songs and inspirational scripture. I think of the breath-taking grandeur of the mountains as a gift from God. I marvel at their beauty and think of the Creator who made all of heaven and earth. Just days before spring made her entrance, winter gave us one more glimpse of her glory by dressing the mountains in snow white.

This spectacular photo comes from Perry McGinnis, who has been in several Focus columns. He captured this amazing view last month with a telephoto lens when the snow was on the mountains. “I took many photos since it isn’t often the snow is so striking. Thought you might enjoy seeing this beautiful scene of Mount LeConte,” Perry said. He was right. I did enjoy seeing it. “For perspective, the tower is located at the Spence Nicely Bird Sanctuary on Petree Lane,” he added.

I met Perry and Carol through my column in The Focus. It has been a joy to share about their fascinating journey in the field of dentistry and academics. I appreciate so much when they share with me these amazing wonders caught on camera so I can share them with Focus readers to enjoy, as well. “The credit always goes to the Creator who made those pictures possible,” Perry added. Indeed, it does.