Partial greenway closures this week

Two partial greenway closures will take place the week of Monday, May 1, in order for the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) to conduct maintenance for utilities services.

First, a section of Bearden Village/Third Creek greenways behind the University of Tennessee’s RecSports Complex will be briefly closed for work on KUB’s electric distribution system. The greenway closure will be between the RecSports Complex on Sutherland Avenue and Western Plaza Shopping Center on Kingston Pike. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 1, and is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

A detour is in place for this section of greenway, which will divert users to the section of Bearden Village Greenway that runs parallel with Sutherland Avenue. All other portions of the greenway will remain open.

A second partial closure of Jean Teague Greenway in West Hills will take place beginning 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 for work on KUB’s water distribution system. The closed section of the greenway is adjacent to North Gallaher View Road, near the intersection of Ivy Falls Way. This segment of Jean Teague Greenway is expected to reopen before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3. All other portions of the greenway will remain open, though there is no detour for this closure.

KUB customers with questions or concerns regarding the greenway closures may call 865-558-2331 and leave a message.