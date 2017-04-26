Performances Added of ‘Around the World in 80 Days’

Due to popular demand, additional performances of the Clarence Brown Theatre’s family-friendly classic, “Around the World in 80 Days” have been added for Tuesday, May 2 and Sunday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Free and convenient parking is available in the McClung Tower Garage on Volunteer Boulevard.

While “Around the World in 80 Days” is often thought of as a children’s story, it is not what Julies Verne intended. When the book was written as a serial in the 1870s, travel was becoming easier and attractive for those looking for an adventurous life. Tourism spread, as did the adaptations of his books. These French to English adaptations simplified his style and language, which is why his books became notable in children’s literature. Yet this story is much more.

“Romance and adventure, risks and dangers, light-heartedness and physical comedy are accompanied by a dozen serious themes, such as: time is precious, be kind, be generous, and perseverance can lead to success and happiness. These universal themes open the doors of our story to people of all ages,” said Director Kate Buckley.

UT faculty/staff, senior citizens, children and students receive discounts. The Clarence Brown Theatre only sells tickets online through Knoxville Tickets. For tickets, call the Clarence Brown Theatre Box Office at 865-974-5161 or order online 24/7 at www.clarencebrowntheatre.com

With a dual mission to train the next generation of theatre artists and to provide top quality professional theatre, the Clarence Brown Theatre at the University of Tennessee Knoxville is one of only 13 academic LORT (League of Resident Theatre) institutions in the nation. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Calvin MacLean and Managing Director David B. Byrd, the CBT season runs from August through May and features eight productions ranging from musicals to drama.

The CBT provides a cultural resource for both the university and the larger East Tennessee community and affirms diversity and inclusivity in all their forms.

Tickets to the 2017/2018 Season are currently underway. The productions include: “Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Three Sisters,” “Blue Window,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Alabama Story,” “the strangers,” “The Dream of the Burning Boy,” “and “Urinetown, the Musical.” For more information or tickets, call the CBT Box Office at 865-974-5161 or visit us online at http://clarencebrowntheatre.com/. Stay connected to the Clarence Brown Theatre on Facebook (Clarence Brown Theatre), follow us on Twitter (@ClarenceBrown) and view Clarence Brown videos on YouTube (Clarence Bro).