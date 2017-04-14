PK Hope is Alive Parkinson Unity Walk

PK Hope is Alive Parkinson Support Group of East Tennessee is sponsoring their 6th annual Parkinson’s Walk on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Bissell Park Pavilion in Oak Ridge. Registration will be 9:00 a.m. and Walk will start at 10:00 a.m. The Walk route will be 1.2 miles. There will be free parking next to the Library.

Congressman John Regan and retired WOKI radio talk show celebrity Dave Faulk are the speakers. There will be live music by local favorite Brandywine, free healthcare information and handouts, free goodie bags and drawings!

The Walk will take place rain or shine! Come walk, support a walker or make a donation online at www.unitywalk.org (specify team: PK Hope is Alive). 100% of donations go to research funding for the six major Parkinson’s organizations.

PK Hope is Alive Parkinson Support Group welcomes people with Parkinson’s and their care support partners to join the support group. Meetings are the 3rd Tuesday of each month, 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. in Oak Ridge at Kern United Methodist Church in their Family Life Center.

www.pkhopeisalive.org.