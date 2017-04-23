Service to customers is key at Broadway Carpets

By Mike Steely

“The right product for the right job,” could be the motto of a well-known and respected floor covering business that has served our area for more than 37 years.

Broadway Carpets, Inc. was started by John MacLellan, Bill Finley and Larry Kelsey. All three men are still with the firm and still active in serving customers. The company now has two locations, 930 North Broadway and 9918 Kingston Pike, and recently Bo Perkins, Sales Manager, discussed the history and future of the company.

Perkins was joined in the discussion by Garry Tener of Broadway Carpet’s Operations who is often the spokesman for the firm.

“We have 65 well trained employees and that includes our West Knoxville store and our commercial division, Broadway Flooring.” He added that the company offers all types of flooring for businesses and homes from hardwood, carpet, vinyl, luxury vinyl, and even carpet for boats and automobiles.

“Our pride is our service to customers, our selection, and our buying power,” Perkins continued, adding “We have a great group of people here.”

The idea of the company, which is planning a renovation of the Broadway location soon, is to make customers feel invited and to have the renovations create a new look.

Broadway Carpets is very active in the community, with neighborhood homeowners and associations, and for 20 years with Habitat for Humanity.

“Our advantage is that we get involved,” said Tener adding that they have attended meetings in Old North Knoxville and 4th and Gill neighborhoods. “They’re some of the best people I’ve ever met.”

“We have people come in who are second and third generation customers whose mom and dad bought carpet here,” Perkins said. He added the stores have loyal customers in the surrounding counties like Loudon, Anderson, Blount and Jefferson County.

“It’s a trust thing,” he said of the loyalty of is customers.

Broadway Carpets feature full service and installation and offer the “right product for the right price.”

“Our greatest asset is our staff. We make sure we give you what you need for the best price,” Perkins said.

“Our staff has continual sales education,” Tener said.

Currently Broadway Carpets is working with the city on the new Broadway store façade and hopes to get started on the facelift sometime this year.

Broadway Carpets also have professional estimators who can walk through a customer’s business or home and locate potential problems and identify solutions. Correct installation is guaranteed and inn addition to serving residential customers, our sales staff also services the professional home builder, commercial contractor, remodeling contractors, realtors, interior design firms and property management markets.

You’re invited to visit Broadway Carpets either store. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a,m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can also find Broadway Carpets on Facebook or at their website www.boadwaycarpets.com.

You can call the Broadway store at (865) 525-5511 or the Kingston Pike store at (865) 531-7021.