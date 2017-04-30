Sugar Plumbing won’t drain your wallet

By Mike Steely

Garrett Cardwell, owner of Sugar Plumbing, is someone happy to talk with you about whatever your plumbing needs may be. He has more than 25 years in the contracting and plumbing business, is licensed and insured in the state of Tennessee, and is thrilled to be in East Tennessee.

Garrett and his wife, Sue, have been married for 32 years. Looking to move south from New England, they visited the Carolinas and then vacationed in East Tennessee. They loved what they saw here.

“I’ve done heating and air conditioning, plumbing and electric as a manager and I wanted to get out of the rat race and find a new place to settle down. We fell in love with East Tennessee,” Cardwell says. He decided to form his own plumbing company in Knoxville and founded Sugar Plumbing.

Why “Sugar”?

“It’s a play on words, using my wife’s name, Sue, and mine,” Cardwell says. “Sugar Plumbing is catchy and we thought it was a sweet name.”

Sugar Plumbing strives to provide excellent, dependable the service. Quality and honesty is important to the staff.

Sugar Plumbing operates out of Knoxville and serves all of region. From small home repairs, such as water heaters, faucet and toilet repairs and clogged drains, to larger jobs such as water and sewer lines, septic systems and foundation work, Sugar Plumbing can provide for a large range of plumbing needs.

Cardwell added that this area has a hard water problem and a sulfur odor in the water. They can take care of these common problems as well.

Cardwell said that often a homeowner calls after someone else has attempted repairs and failed.

“Sometimes unskilled attempts to fix things only make the problems worse”, he said.

“Business has been good and we look forward to continued growth,” Cardwell told The Focus. While getting many referrals from other customers, including some larger companies, Cardwell added, “We hope to be a one-stop shop for a wide range of plumbing needs for both homeowners and businesses.”

Sugar Plumbing is available 24/7 with a live person answering calls. You can reach Garrett and Sugar Plumbing at (865)233-9000. You’ll also find Sugar Plumbing on Facebook and online at sugarplumbing.com.