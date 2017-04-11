Tennessee History Scholars Advance to National Competition

Seventy-three students qualified to represent Tennessee at National History Day later this summer. Those students placed first or second in their categories at Tennessee History Day held in Nashville on Saturday. History Day is a competition in which high school and middle school students compete by submitting projects about people and events of historical significance.

Participants enter projects in one of five categories: documentaries, exhibits, performances, websites and papers. While projects must relate to the annual theme, students were encouraged to be creative when choosing their topics. This year’s theme was “Taking a Stand.” One hundred and seven students received medals for their efforts, 20 students were awarded special prizes and two educators were recognized as teachers of the year Saturday.

National History Day will be held June 11 through June 15 on the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland.

“I am certain that the students who are advancing to the competition in Maryland will represent Tennessee well,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “I hope all of Saturday’s participants gained a lot from the experience. Studies have shown that students who participate in History Day learn skills that can benefit them during their academic careers and even later in life after they enter the workforce. Also, History Day participants tend to be more involved in civic activities after they reach adulthood.”

“I am proud of all our students,” added Tennessee History Day Coordinator Jennifer C. Core. “I’m impressed by how they turn themselves into experts on their selected topics and how they incorporate constructive feedback into each revision of their projects. They are learning how to examine sources critically and how to present their findings to a sophisticated audience.”

The judges at Saturday’s competition – including university professors, graduate students, high school teachers, librarians, archivists and other public historians – picked the winners from 154 submitted projects. The Tennessee Historical Society coordinates Tennessee History Day with the support of the Tennessee Department of State, Humanities Tennessee, First Tennessee Foundation, the Memorial Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Since 1974, History Day has grown from a small local competition in Cleveland, Ohio with about 100 students into an event that attracts about a half million students nationwide each year. For more information about the program in Tennessee, visit the National History Day website or contact Jennifer Core at (615) 741-8934 or via e-mail at historyday@tennesseehistory.org.

The medal winners from Saturday’s Tennessee History Day competition are:

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL DOCUMENTARY

1st

Dissidents of Rebellion: The Hidden Stand and Sacrifice of the East Tennessee Bridge Burners

Tate Greene

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

2nd

Branch Rickey

Caden Varner

Grace Christian Academy, Franklin

Teacher: Bruce Anliker

3rd

Taking a Stand With Art: How the Harlem Renaissance Affected the Civil Rights Movement

Olivia Larsen

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

JUNIOR GROUP DOCUMENTARY

1st

Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds: Faith, Family, Friends, Freedom

Paige Frady, Jaylin Viviano, Chase Hagler

Lake Forest Middle School, Cleveland

Teacher: Julie Mitchell

2nd

Frederick Douglass: Taking a Stand for Equal Rights

Shelby McNeal, Ailcy McGill

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Liz Shugart

3rd

John Brown: Taking a Stand Against Slavery

Ty Shearon, Bruce Stracener, Eli, Worsham

Jo Byrns Middle School, Cedar Hill

Teacher: Rachel Williams

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL DOCUMENTARY

1st

The East Tennessee Bridge Burners: Lincolnites Taking a Stand

Grant Smith

McCallie School, Chattanooga

Teacher: Duke Richey

2nd

The Bijou Theatre: Taking a Stand for Equality

Jared Watkins

L&N STEM Academy, Knoxville

Teacher: Karen Stanish

3rd

The Patriotic Pioneer: Cornelia Fort’s Stand for Women in Aviation

Lenora Upchurch

Watertown High School, Watertown

Teacher: Jason Knowles

SENIOR GROUP DOCUMENTARY

1st

Developing From the Negatives: The Pictures That Ended Child Labor in America

Swati Kinger, Reethu Krishnan

Collierville High School, Collierville

Teacher: Michelle Martin

2nd

American Women’s Dress Reform 1850-1920

Sana Nisar, Katie Millican, Isabel Hester, Jadyn Mattews, Olivia Hoodenpyle

Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga

Teachers: Caroline Carlin, Ralph Covino

3rd

The Coal Creek Saga: When Miners Stood up for their Labor Rights

Zachary Medley, Abigail Wells, Alexandra Lee

L&N STEM Academy, Knoxville

Teachers: Derek Griffin, Tressie Norton

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL EXHIBIT

1st

Bread and Roses: The Lawrence Textile Strike of 1912

Samuel Klein

Pi Beta Phi Elementary School, Gatlinburg

Teacher: Cindy Flynn

2nd

Anne Dallas Dudley: Standing Up for Women’s Rights

Sarah Davis

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Liz Shugart

3rd

Sons of Liberty Stance for Freedom and Independence

Grace Ene

West Creek Middle School, Clarksville

Teacher: Michael Cleghorn

JUNIOR GROUP EXHIBIT

1st

The Match That Sparked a Flame: The Tiananmen Square Protest of June 4, 1989

Ella Tubbs, Alison Dropp, Becca Lilly, Colin Anderson

Spring Station Middle School, Thompsons Station

Teacher: Christopher Harrod

2nd

Betty Friedan’s Stand in Changing “Her”story: A Woman’s Fight Against the “Feminine Mystique”

Tia Dyson, Trinity McKinney, Maria Murshed, Aaliyah Winston

Memphis Rise Academy, Memphis

Teacher: Amanda Villani

3rd

Taking a Stand in the 1919 Race Riots

Haylin Ownby, Kaylei Malone

New Center Elementary School, Sevierville

Teacher: Christy Valentine

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL EXHIBIT

1st

From Prisoner to Patient: Dorothea Dix Taking a Stand for the Mentally Ill

Whitley Hoffner

Pigeon Forge High School, Pigeon Forge

Teacher: Karen Kelley

2nd

Still Standing: Rex Richey and the Fight Against Bootlegging in Tennessee

Duke Richey

McCallie School, Chattanooga

Teacher: Duke Richey

3rd

Myles Horton: Taking A Stand Through Education

Brittani Mays

Clarksville High School, Clarksville

Teacher: Whitney Joyner

SENIOR GROUP EXHIBIT

1st

Anne Hutchinson: Religious Rebel

Hyatt Christenberry, Molly Miller, Aruha Khan, Madison Jackson

L&N STEM Academy, Knoxville

Teacher: Derek Griffin

2nd

Sophie Scholl: Laws Change, Conscience Doesn’t

Roiha Iqbal, Ayah Mohammad, Nadine Mohammad, Maya Salem

Pleasant View School, Memphis

Teacher: Robert Schueller

3rd

Coal Operators and Evicted Miners in the Paint Creek-Cabin Creek Coal Strike of 1912

Will Klein, Emerson Wright

McCallie School, Chattanooga

Teacher: Duke Richey

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE

1st

When One Monk Stood

Eli Harrison

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

2nd

Kings Mountain. Taking a stand against the British

Gabe Tipton

John Sevier Middle School, Kingsport

Teacher: John Mallick

3rd

Dolly Parton: Taking a Stanza in History

Eden Carnes

Carnes Homeschool, Friendsville

Teacher: Elithe Carnes

JUNIOR GROUP PERFORMANCE

1st

Lowell Mill Girls: The First Union of Working Women

Hannah Robbins, Eden Hutchinson, Isabella Miya

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

2nd

Clara Barton: Standing Up for the Good of Others

Emerson Kidd-Benthall, Tara Shealy

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Liz Shugart

3rd

The Man Who Stood at the Center of the Sun, Galieo Galiei and How He Stood Up Against the Church

Dalia Chemaitilly, Kathleen Heim, Jad Hamze, Ali Devji, Isabel Kagoo

Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis

Teacher: Catherine Hammons

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE

1st

Parks v. Crow: Sitting to Take a Stand

Alhusain Hadidi

Pleasant View School, Memphis

Teacher: Andre Clarke

2nd

Clarence Darrow: Taking a Stand for Science and Education

AJ Camacho

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Liz Shugart

3rd

Ralph McGill: Taking a Stand in the Segregated South

Walt Buzzini

McCallie School, Chattanooga

Teacher: Duke Richey

SENIOR GROUP PERFORMANCE

1st

The Trials and Triumphs of Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth in an Era of Segregation and Racism

Tori Moore-McMiller, Rebecca Price, Inara Devji, Milanca Wang

Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis

Teacher: Rebecca Hodges

2nd

Osceola: An American Freedom Fighter Makes a Stand

Dawson Yates, Josh Martin, John Knox

McCallie School, Chattanooga

Teacher: Duke Richey

3rd

Mildred Stahlman: Breaking Boundaries and Standing for Those Who Can’t

Gracie Hall, Jennifer Finegan

Dayspring Academy, Greenbrier

Teacher: Jesse Brewer

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL WEBSITE

1st

Jane Goodall: Protecting the Rights of the Wild

Katie Diehr

Richview Middle School, Clarksville

Teacher: Tabitha Wilson

2nd

Taking a Stand for Democracy: The Protestors at Tiananmen Square

Rulan Gu

West Valley Middle School, Knoxville

Teacher: Karen Peterman

3rd

The Boston Tea Party: Taking a Stand for Colonists’ Freedom

Vishva Patel

Pi Beta Phi Elementary School, Gatlinburg

Teacher: Cindy Flynn

JUNIOR GROUP WEBSITE

1st

The Clinton Twelve: Taking a Stand for Integration

Jaden Bogert, Caroline Stedina

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Liz Shugart

2nd

Horace Julian Bond: Taking a Stand for Civil Rights in America

Laila Amziane, Farah Abbad, Manal Abou Shala

Pleasant View School, Memphis

Teacher: Andre Clarke

3rd

Amelia’s Wild Ride

Rebecca Cox, Giovanni Pichichero

DeBusk Elementary School, Greeneville

Teacher: Nathan Darnell

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL WEBSITE

1st

They Were Men: King and the Sanitation Workers of Memphis

Mary Coleman

First Assembly Christian School, Cordova

Teacher: Joe Newman

2nd

Solidarity: Bringing Down The Iron Curtain

Andrea Huang

Ravenwood High School, Brentwood

Teacher: Andrew Elrod

3rd

Lewis Hine: Taking a Look Through My Lens

Kiana Patterson

West High School, Knoxville

Teacher: Carrie Hastings

SENIOR GROUP WEBSITE

1st

Dada: The Artists Who Dared to Question

Vamsi Konjeti, Leah Farmer, Sithara Samudrala, Sai Thatigotla

Ravenwood High School, Brentwood

Teacher: Andrew Elrod

2nd

Iconoclast Economist John Maynard Keynes: The Theory That Revolutionized the World

Joe Roebuck, Pranav Saravanan, Noelle Link, Arshia Basutkar

Ravenwood High School, Brentwood

Teacher: Andrew Elrod

3rd

Simón Bolívar; Liberating South American Countries

Erin Maxwell, Ruchika Rathi, Ella Ensign, Elizabeth Rowe, Kathryn Ingle

Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga

Teachers: Caroline Carlin, Ralph Covino

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL PAPER

1st

The Battle of Karameh: Taking a Stand that Transformed a People and Built a Movement

Muadth Malley

Pleasant View School, Memphis

Teacher: Andre Clarke

2nd

Henry Agard Wallace: Against Bigots, Chauvinists & Dogs of War

Naisha Chowdhury

Pleasant View School, Memphis

Teacher: Andre Clarke

3rd

Taking a Stand to Save the Obed River

Carter Lowe

Coalfield School, Coalfield

Teacher: Debbie Slack

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL PAPER

1st

Taking A Stand for Humanitarian Intervention: The History of Iraq’s Kurds, Realism and the Changing Role of the United Nations

Ibtihal Malley

Pleasant View School, Memphis

Teacher: Andre Clarke

2nd

John Muir: Taking for America’s Wild Places

Aden Klein

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School

Teacher: Cindy Flynn

3rd

Thy Will Be Done: Clergy, Napalm, and the War in Vietnam

Joseph Richard

McCallie School, Chattanooga

Teacher: Duke Richey

—————————————-

SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS

—————————————-

BEST PROJECT IN AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Junior Group Exhibit

The King of the Ring

Wyatt Devall, Luke Jessie, Maksym Ulmer

St. John Neumann Catholic School, Knoxville

Teacher: Michele Tarricone

BEST PROJECT IN AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY, SENIOR DIVISION:

Senior Individual Documentary

The Bijou Theatre: Taking a Stand for Equality

Jared Watkins

L&N STEM Academy, Knoxville

Teacher: Karen Stanish

BEST PROJECT IN TENNESSEE HISTORY, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Junior Individual Performance

Dolly Parton: Taking a Stanza in History

Eden Carnes

Carnes Homeschool, Friendsville

Teacher: Elithe Carnes

BEST PROJECT IN TENNESSEE HISTORY, SENIOR DIVISION:

Senior Individual Performance

Clarence Darrow: Taking a Stand for Science and Education

AJ Camacho

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Liz Shugart

MARGARET LINDSLEY WARDEN PRIZE FOR BEST PROJECT IN WOMEN’S HISTORY, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Junior Group Exhibit

Betty Friedan’s Stand in Changing “Her”story: A Woman’s Fight Against the “Feminine Mystique”

Tia Dyson, Trinity McKinney, Maria Murshed, Aaliyah Winston

Memphis Rise Academy, Memphis

Teacher: Amanda Villani

MARGARET LINDSLEY WARDEN PRIZE FOR BEST PROJECT IN WOMEN’S HISTORY, SENIOR DIVISION:

Senior Individual Documentary

The Patriotic Pioneer: Cornelia Fort’s Stand for Women in Aviation

Lenora Upchurch

Watertown High School, Watertown

Teachers: Jason Knowles, Barbara Marks

MITCHELL MIELNIK MEMORIAL PRIZE FOR THE BEST PROJECT IN SPORTS, RECREATION, OR THE ENVIRONMENT:

Senior Individual Documentary

Comeback City: Chattanoogans Taking a Stand for a Cleaner, Better City

Griffin Ball

McCallie School, Chattanooga

Teacher: Duke Richey

SOCIETY OF TENNESSEE ARCHIVISTS AWARD FOR ARCHIVAL RESEARCH, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Junior Individual Documentary

Dissidents of Rebellion: The Hidden Stand and Sacrifice of the East Tennessee Bridge Burners

Tate Greene

Clayton-Bradley Academy, Maryville

Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

SOCIETY OF TENNESSEE ARCHIVISTS AWARD FOR ARCHIVAL RESEARCH, SENIOR DIVISION:

Senior Group Documentary

The Cherokees: Trail to Tribal Rights

Katherine Bell, Komal Patri, Mary Beth Propes, Astra Burke

Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga

Teachers: Caroline Carlin, Ralph Covino

RUBEN BROOKS AWARD:

Junior Individual Paper

The Battle of Karameh: Taking a Stand that Transformed a People and Built a Movement

Muadth Malley

Pleasant View School, Memphis

Teacher: Andre Clarke

SAM B. SMITH AWARD:

Senior Individual Paper

Taking A Stand for Humanitarian Intervention: The History of Iraq’s Kurds, Realism, and the Changing Role of the United Nations

Ibtihal Malley

Pleasant View School, Memphis

Teacher: Andre Clarke

THE AGE OF JACKSON AWARD, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Junior Individual Documentary

South Carolina and the Nullification Crisis

Joel Alejandro Santiago-Baretti

West Creek Middle School, Clarksville

Teacher: Michael Cleghorn

THE AGE OF JACKSON AWARD, SENIOR DIVISION:

Senior Group Documentary

The Cherokees: Trail to Tribal Rights

Katherine Bell, Komal Patri, Mary Beth Propes, Astra Burke

Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga

Teachers: Caroline Carlin, Ralph Covino

TEACHER OF THE YEAR, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Tabitha Wilson, Richview Middle School, Clarksville

TEACHER OF THE YEAR, SENIOR DIVISION:

Jill Robbins, L&N STEM Academy, Knoxville

UNDERSTANDING SACRIFICE INSTITUTE, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Whitney Joyner, Northeast Middle School, Clarksville

UNDERSTANDING SACRIFICE INSTITUTE, SENIOR DIVISION:

Scott Johnson, Battle Ground Academy, Franklin

2016-2017 TEACHER AMBASSADOR:

Scott Johnson, Battle Ground Academy, Franklin