Thank you, Lord, for Church

By Rosie Moore

I read these thoughts somewhere and I think they are so appropriate, especially at this time of the year. The time when people are so willing to traipse to church on this one day to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is sad the church will be crowded on this day because the pews are not so crowded during the year. Why is this? People give all kinds of excuses: I have to work Sunday mornings, that’s the only morning I can sleep in, or, I overslept.

Thank you, Lord, for the place I can go reserved for the worship of you.

Thank you for people who gather to know what’s honest, eternal and true.

Thank you for love that exudes from that site, blessing my life in all ways.

I join in the worship, I feel the deIight, I offer a heart full of praise.

At my church, we recite Psalm 23 many Sundays. There is another version that is beautiful, written by Henry W. Baker, an English hymn writer:

The King of love, my shepherd is, who goodness never faileth.

I nothing lack if I am his, and he is mine forever.

Where streams of living water flow, my ransomed soul he leadeth,

And where the verdant pastures grow, with food celestial feedeth.

Perverse and foolish, oft I strayed, but yet in love he sought me

And on his shoulder gently laid, and home, rejoicing brought me.

The comfort and peace of joining others each Sunday cannot be surpassed and should be enjoyed each week if possible. Not just on Easter Sunday (or Christmas). Our God is there for us every day, shouldn’t we worship Him as often as we can?

Thought for the day: There is no more urgent and critical question in life than that of your personal relationship with God and your eternal salvation. Billy Graham

Send comments to rosemerrie@att.net or call 865-748-4717. Thank you