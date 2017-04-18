TONIGHT: Redevelopment From an Outward Core: What the City of Knoxville is Doing to Improve Streets, Leverage Investments, Deal with Burnout and Dirty Laundry

On April 18 the Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Master of Public Administration Program announces that Anne Wallace will speak as part of their Spring Lecture Series 2017. Mrs. Wallace will present Redevelopment From an Outward Core: What the City of Knoxville is Doing to Improve Streets, Leverage Investments, Deal with Burnout and Dirty Laundry. Her speech will start at 6:30 p.m. on April 18 at the Duncan School of Law building, 601 W Summit Hill Dr SW, Knoxville, TN 37902, in Room 201. The event is free and open to the public.

Mrs. Wallace is currently serving as Deputy Director for the Office of Redevelopment at the City of Knoxville with a focus on the corridor projects, downtown design projects, and grant management. In this position, she is working with various stakeholders including the University of Tennessee, regional hospitals, merchants associations, neighborhood groups, city departments, consultants and others to improve both the form and function of Cumberland Avenue, downtown Knoxville and surrounding areas. Her recent projects include management of the Cumberland Avenue road diet, Central Street Streetscape Project, multiple Environmental Protection Agency grants, form base code development, adoption and implementation, neighborhood revitalization plans, land conservation programs, the development and implementation of Downtown Knoxville Design Guidelines, the Downtown Wayfinding program, and successful grant writing and implementation.

Anne Wallace is an East Tennessee native. She has a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design and Master of Landscape Architecture both from Auburn University. She has worked in landscape architecture, planning, and urban design. She is an Associate Member of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) and a full member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).

For more information please contact Dr. Stephen Adkins by calling 865-545-5334.