Unwanted Meds Collection to be held at two locations this weekend

Members of the East Tennessee Regional Medication Collection Coalition will be on hand to collect and properly dispose of unwanted medicines on Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at two locations: the Healthy Living Expo at the Knoxville Convention Center and at the Food City in South Knoxville located near the intersection of Chapman Hwy and John Sevier Hwy at 7608 Mountain Grove Dr.

Medicines can only be dropped off at these locations during the events. At all other times, Knox County residents can bring old or unused medicines to the Knoxville Police Department Safety Building at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Ave. The Safety Building is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This event is sponsored by: the Knoxville Police Department, Knox County and City of Knoxville Solid Waste Offices, Knox County Health Department, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, UT Academy of Student Pharmacists, KUB, the Metro Drug Coalition, WBIR, Moe’s Southwest Grill and the South Knoxville Alliance.

For more information visit http://www.medicationcollection.org/.