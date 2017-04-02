Vocal competition honoring Dolly Parton extends entry deadline

Vocalists from around the world will converge on Dolly Parton’s hometown of Sevierville, Tenn. this spring to compete in the annual Mountain Soul Vocal Competition, honoring the songwriting of the country music legend on Saturday, May 20, 2017. The deadline for vocalists to enter has been extended to April 14, 2017.

The event will feature contestants singing songs written by Dolly Parton in their own style (country, rock, rap, bluegrass, etc.). Contestants may enter in the 13 and up age division or the 12 and under division for this competition. Winning competitors will take home cash and prizes including a recording session in Nashville, Tenn.

Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, Dolly drew much inspiration from her “Tennessee Mountain Home” and wrote about the beautiful scenery and Appalachian culture that surrounded her.

“We’re excited to welcome these vocalists to Dolly’s hometown, Sevierville, and the Smoky Mountains area where she drew so much inspiration for her songwriting,” said Amanda Marr, Sevierville Chamber of Commerce marketing director and event organizer. “The creativity and talent level of participants has been amazing each year, with unique renditions of Dolly’s songs that have never been heard before.”

Audition tapes, sent by mail, will be judged by a panel of entertainment professionals who will then identify a total of 30 finalists. Those finalists will then perform on the Back Porch Stage during the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition finals at the Bloomin’ Barbeque & Bluegrass festival on May 20, 2017.

For a complete list of Dolly’s songs, competitors should visit www.dollymania.net. It is not necessary, nor is it encouraged, to impersonate Dolly Parton, either physically or vocally.

Interested vocalists may obtain an application online at www.BloominBBQ.com or by calling the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce at 1-888-889-7415. Return the application and entry fee along with an audition tape, CD, DVD, or Digital File on Jump Drive / Thumb Drive of the contestant singing a song written by Dolly Parton in the style of his or her own choosing, to the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. Entries must be postmarked by Friday, April 14, 2017.

The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is part of Sevierville’s 13th Annual Bloomin’ Barbeque & Bluegrass event May 19-20, 2017. For more information about the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition or Bloomin’ Barbeque & Bluegrass, visit www.BloominBBQ.com.