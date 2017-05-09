2017 Barney Thompson Scholarship Winners Announced

Fourteen graduating Knox County seniors were honored last night at the Barney Thompson Scholarship 2017 Awards Banquet presented by Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace (CBWW), one of the largest residential real estate companies in our region with five offices and more than 300 sales associates.

Barney Thompson was a South High teacher and coach who also served as Treasurer of the Partners in Education (PIE) Advisory Board and was instrumental in connecting many organizations in our community to our schools. Upon his death, the PIE Advisory Board established this scholarship in his name.

The winners are as follows:

Chantel Victoria Simpson, Austin-East

Kathryn Cunningham, Bearden

Gemma Pierce, Carter

Spencer Thomas McDonald, Central

Allison Ruth Rogers, Farragut

Mauwa Nsengiyunva, Fulton

Camryn Adeline Cupp, Gibbs

Matthew Ryan Brooks, Halls

Alexandra Katherine Richey, Hardin Valley Academy

Marianne Elizabeth Perkins, Karns

Chloe McClure Taylor, L&N STEM Academy

Kailyn Clayton Cordova, Dr. Paul Kelley Academy

Fancisca Ann Rayho, Powell

Annie Dong, West

Each scholarship recipient receives $500 funded by CBWW and a portion of the proceeds from Dine Out for Education. For more information, please visit knoxschools.org.