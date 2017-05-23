Bike Boat Brew & Bark Returns to the Knoxville Waterfront for its Second Year

Visit Knoxville is pleased that their yearlong initiative Bike Boat Brew & Bark is returning for it’s second year. The one day event highlights the Visit Knoxville Powerboat Race and brings the community and visitors down to the waterfront to learn a little more about how to discover the city. “This initiative is so important in Knoxville right now! We all love our cars, but sometimes people aren’t sure how to get from point A to point B – walking or on a bike and this will help our neighbors and visitors,” says Kim Bumpas President, Visit Knoxville. “Plus the chance to have so many of our partners out showing off our city and seeing how a big water race, the Visit Knoxville Powerboat Classic, runs in this city is amazing.” Start your day off at the Market Square Farmer’s Market or the gym and then come down and see boats going over 100 miles and hour and then maybe your furry friends would like to take a dip in the pool. There is literally something for everyone at this family friendly event. Some of the activities have tickets so pkease head to this website to register. www.visitknoxville.com GENERAL INFORMATION What: Bike Boat Brew & Bark celebrates outdoor adventurers, dog lovers, craft beer enthusiasts, and the community or visitors looking to discover a secret in Knoxville’s urban wilderness. It’s a place where you can ride your bike, take your boat, bring your dog and grab a great local brew. Explore Knoxville in a new way on this special day! Then live it, experience it, and continue to explore it all year long! We’ll show you how at one of our Visitors Center locations below.

celebrates outdoor adventurers, dog lovers, craft beer enthusiasts, and the community or visitors looking to discover a secret in Knoxville’s urban wilderness. It’s a place where you can ride your bike, take your boat, bring your dog and grab a great local brew. Explore Knoxville in a new way on this special day! Then live it, experience it, and continue to explore it all year long! We’ll show you how at one of our Visitors Center locations below. Time and Place: Saturday, June 3 rd 10:00am – 5:00pm at Volunteer Landing in Downtown Knoxville. See schedule below for details.

Saturday, June 3 10:00am – 5:00pm at Volunteer Landing in Downtown Knoxville. See schedule below for details. Performances & Entertainment: The day will be filled with Knoxville Powerboat Classic races, Pet Photo Contest by Young–Williams, an Urban Hike with TVA, Slow Ride Bike Tours by KABA, Dock Dog Demos, Hoyt Flyboard demos, Jack Neely Riverwalk tour and Urban Bike Ride with Bike Walk Knox VISITORS CENTER LOCATIONS Visit Knoxville – 301 South Gay Street

Information Tent – Volunteer Landing (950 Volunteer Landing Lane) SCHEDULE OF EVENTS Saturday, June 3rd

10:00am – 5:00pm Visit Knoxville Info Booth/Vol Landing Towers

10:00am – 5:00pm Young-Williams Animal Center Pet Photo Contest

10:00am – 5:00pm Ingress Mission Day & GORUCK Scavenger Hunt

Register at: https://goruckscavengermissiondayknoxv.splashthat.com 10:00am – 5:00pm TVA Exhibit Booths at Vol Landing

10:00am *Guided Bike Ride to Vol Landing from Cherokee Farm

10:00am Urban Hike Guided by TVA Natural Resources

10:00an *Riverwalk with Jack Neely

10:00am – Noon Knoxville Powerboat Classic Testing

10:00am – 5:00pm Calhoun’s Patio Celebrates 20 years Smoky Mountain Brewing

11:00am – 2:00pm B97.5 Live Remote

Noon – 1:00pm Hoyt Flyboard Performance

Noon *Brewery Slow Ride with Alliance Brewing Co.

1:00pm *Brewery Slow Ride with Last Days of Autumn

1:00pm – 1:30pm Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs Performance

1:30pm *Brewery Slow Ride with Balter Beerworks

1:30pm – 2:30pm Powerboat Timed Laps and Qualifying Heats

2:00pm *Brewery Slow Ride with Saw Works Brewing Company

2:30pm *Brewery Slow Ride with Schulz Bräu Brewing Company

2:30pm – 3:30pm Hoyt Flyboard Performance

3:00pm – 3:30pm Smoky Mountain Dock Dog Performance

3:00pm *Brewery Slow Ride with Hexagon Brewing Co.

3:30pm *Brewery Slow Ride with Pretentious Beer Co.

3:30pm – 4:30pm Powerboat Finals

*Tickets must be purchased on Eventbrite prior to each tour. Registration Required. No refunds. NOTE: Schedule subject to change. If lightning occurs on Saturday, Powerboat Races will move to Sunday, June 4th along with Dock Dog Demo and Hoyt Flyboard. Brewery Slow Rides, Guided Cherokee Farm Bike Ride, TVA Walk and Riverwalk with Jack Neely will take place rain or shine on Saturday, June 3rd and will not move to Sunday. Cancel if lighting. MORE BBBB ADVENTURES! Central Business Improvement District Downtown ‘100 Things to Do in Knoxville’ For More Information Visit: http://www.downtownknoxville.org/ Market Square Farmers Market For More Information Visit: http://marketsquarefarmersmarket.org Knoxville Ale Trail For More Information Visit: www.knoxvillealetrail.com Volunteer Landing Marina

Knoxville Mercury special Bike Boat Brew & Bark section on Wednesday, May 25st BY BOAT Event located at Tennessee River mile marker 648

Due to the Knoxville Powerboat Classic, Calhoun’s docks will be closed to the public from 6:00pm Friday, June 2 nd until 6:00pm on Saturday, June 3 rd .

until 6:00pm on Saturday, June 3 . Due to the Knoxville Powerboat Classic, the boat ramp at Ned McWherter/Riverside Park boat ramp will be closed to the public beginning at 12:00pm on Friday, June 2 nd until 8:00pm on Saturday, June 3 rd .

until 8:00pm on Saturday, June 3 . Free docking will be available at the city docks and will be monitored by TWRA.

Docking will not be allowed at the UT Boathouse.

TWRA will monitor channel access during powerboat races.

Volunteer Landing Marina; limited overnight transient slips for available – For more info call (865) 633-5004.

Powerboat Racers enter at Ned McWherter and races are in front of Calhoun’s and down to Henley Street Bridge.

Pleasure boats will not be able to proceed in the race area Saturday, June 3rd from 10:00am to 5:00pm. BY BIKE See “Regional Bicycle Facilities Map” at http://www.ibikeknx.com/ for locations and information on bike lanes, greenways, signed bike routes, bike racks, bike shops, and repair stations (Fixit stations).

See http://www.ibikeknx.com/localshops for all the local bike shops, including shops that offer rentals.

See Knoxville’s comprehensive guide of greenways and parks in the Get Out and Play Guide – https://issuu.com/knoxvillemercury/docs/getoutandplay-2016

Parking Areas to access trailheads: (West) Third Creek Greenway Corridor – Bearden EarthFare Access (140 N Forest Park Blvd.) Trailhead

Bearden Greenway Corridor – UT RecSports Access (3620 Sutherland Ave.) Trailhead

Bearden Greenway Corridor – Sutherland Ave. Access (3110 Sutherland Ave.) Trailhead (UT Campus) Tyson Park – Concord St. Access (450 S Concord St.) Trailhead

Knox Blount Greenway Corridor – Southbound Access (1507 Alcoa Hwy.) Trailhead

Neyland Greenway Corridor – KUB Access (2377 Neyland Dr.) Trailhead

Neyland Greenway Corridor – Neyland Boardwalk Access (2004 Neyland Dr.) Trailhead (South) Knox Blount Greenway Corridor – Northbound Access (1600 Alcoa Hwy.) Trailhead

Marine (County) Park – 2201 Alcoa Hwy. Trailhead

Island Home Park – Estelle Cir. Access (225 Estelle Cir.) Trailhead

World’s Fair Park – Grand Ave. Access (1080 World’s Fair Park Dr.) Trailhead

Volunteer Landing Park – Volunteer Landing Access (300 Neyland Dr.) Trailhead

Volunteer Landing Park – Hill Ave. Access (200 E Hill Ave.) Trailhead

Volunteer Landing Park – Lower Access (900 Volunteer Landing Ln.) Trailhead

Riverside Landing Park – Riverside Dr. Access (1648 Riverside Dr.) Trailhead

Morningside Park – Hazen St. Access (1870 Hazen St.) Trailhead

Caswell Park – Woodbine Ave. Access (1426 Woodbine Ave.) Trailhead BY BUS

Knoxville Area Transit – the City of Knoxville’s transit system – is a great way to reach your event. Take the city bus from all parts of Knoxville to the Knoxville Station. Volunteer Landing is only a ten minute walk from the Station. Or hop on the Blue Line Trolley* then a short walk down to Volunteer Landing.

Visit www.katbus.com or call 865-637-3000 to plan your worry-free trip!

Remember, all KAT buses are equipped with easy-to-use bike racks

Trolleys are freeand have free WiFi! BY CAR Parking Information – All city parking garages are FREE on nights and weekends. Recommended FREE parking: City County Building Garage (Top Level) Dwight Kessel Garage Market Square Garage State Street Garage Outdoor Knoxville (on the right under the bridge overpass – look for signage)

EXPLORE DOWNTOWN KAT Trollies are FREE of charge and service much of downtown. Please see www.KATbus.com for more information and routes.

Knoxville Mercury/Knoxville History Project will be offering a guided walking history tour with Jack Neely on Saturday along the Tennessee River.

Start at Vol Landing Visit Knoxville Visitor Booth or Visitor Center at 301 S. Gay Street.