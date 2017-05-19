Biscuits, Blues and Barbecue in This Week’s Tennessee Tourism Round Up

Tennessee’s upcoming tourism events include the International Biscuit Festival in Knoxville, Memphis in May’s Great American Run in Memphis, and the Sheriff Buford Pusser Festival in Adamsville. For a complete list of Tennessee events, visit tnvacation.com/calendar.

May 19

Knoxville – Internationally-renowned Cultural Odyssey presents Fully Awake Facing Seventy “Heaven Betta Bea Honky Tonk!” 7:30 p.m. ET at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

Memphis – The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest continues, part of Memphis in May, where some of the best barbecue professionals compete for top honors at Tom Lee Park.

May 20

Brownsville – The Exit 56 Blues Fest celebrates the blues heritage with live blues music, an arts and crafts show and a car cruise-in at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

Jonesborough – The annual spring town-wide yard sale, part of the 502-mile, U.S. 11 roadside sale and historically one of the largest stops on the route, takes place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Jonesborough’s Main Street.

Kingsport – Racks by the Tracks has barbecue, wine and beer tastings, live music, cornhole tournaments and more 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

Knoxville – The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival includes an all-you-care-to-taste sampling glass, barbecue vendors, seminars in the tasting theater and live music all day noon to 6 p.m. ET at World’s Fair Park.

Knoxville – The International Biscuit Festival is named one of the U.S.’s Top 10 food festivals and is a popular event that annually rises with food, fun, music and more at Market Square in downtown Knoxville.

Knoxville – Old Crow Medicine Show treats audiences to a true folk and roots music experience 8 p.m. at Tennessee Theatre.

Memphis – The 3rd annual Foundry Invitational and River Exhibition Family Fun Day includes hands-on activities, food trucks and an iron pour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT at The Metal Museum.

Nashville – Eclipse Science Day includes safe viewing tips, eclipse crafts, Sudekum Planetarium’s “ECLIPSE: The Sun Revealed” among other activities 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT at Adventure Science Center.

Oak Ridge – The Nine Lakes Wine Festival features bands, food vendors, wine seminars and more than 100 Tennessee wines and hard ciders 1-6 p.m. ET on the waterfront Melton Lake Park.

Rugby – The year-long writer series continues with a reading and performance by RB Morris, poet and songwriter, 7 p.m. ET at the Harrow Road Café.

Townsend – Bill Landry of “The Heartland Series” fame conducts a personal guided trip 9:30 a.m. ET around Cades Cove.

May 20-21

Greeneville – The Iris Festival has food, entertainment and an annual woodcarving show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Greeneville.

May 20-21, 27-28

Statewide – The Go Outdoors event is an opportunity for the general public to learn new skills and gear up for camping hiking, kayaking and more at Bass Pro Shops statewide.

May 21

Jackson – The Jackson Area Community Bands Symphonic Winds concert is a free, patriotic outdoor event 3 p.m. CT on the north lawn of the new library at the Union University campus, adjacent to Jennings Hall.

May 22

Jonesborough – The Yarn Exchange Live Radio Show presents stories of hardship, loss, remembrance and triumph during the My War: Stories from Local Veterans 7 p.m. ET at the International Storytelling Center.

Athens – Reflections, an art exhibit by Cleveland, Tennessee artists and art professor Mark Mcleod, is on display through July 7 at The Arts Center in Athens, Tennessee. An opening reception takes place 5-7 p.m. CT May 25 where Mcleod will be on hand to discuss his work.

May 25-27

Adamsville – Sheriff Buford Pusser Festival includes music by Steve Warren, Bryan Moffitt Band, and Daryle Singletary among others as Buford Pusser is honored 5 p.m. CT May 25; 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. CT May 26; and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT May 27 at the Adamsville City Park.

May 25-28

Crawford – Jammin’ at Hippie Jack’s is a camping and music festival that coincides with the taping of an episode of the “Jammin’ at Hippie Jack’s Americana Music Series” on PBS.

May 26

Chattanooga – Amazon Adventures 3D takes viewers to the rainforest and showcases natural marvels with show times at 11 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET, and 9 p.m. ET beginning May 26 at Tennessee Aquarium’s IMAX 3D Theater.

Nashville – The art exhibitions, State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now and Vadis Turner: Tempest open at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts.

May 26-27

Big Sandy – The Big Sandy Spring Festival includes a parade, car show, carnival, live entertainment, vendors, food and more.

May 27

Granville – The 19th Annual Historic Granville Heritage Day remembers the 1930s with an antique car and tractor show, crafts booths, living history demonstrations, cloggers and bluegrass bands in downtown Granville.

Knoxville – William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is performed by Seventy Thirty Creatives 8 p.m. ET at Modern Studio.

Memphis – Memphis in May’s 901Fest celebrates everything Memphis – live Memphis-based entertainment on multiple stages, local artists, food and beverage vendors, an airshow and a 901-themed fireworks finale beginning 3 p.m. CT at Tom Lee Park.

Memphis – Experience Mermaids under the Sea during the opening weekend of the H2Oh! Splash Park that includes taking photos with three popular mermaids, sweet treats, themed crafts and more 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT at The Children’s Museum of Memphis.

Nashville – Enjoy a night of Tchaikovsky’s greatest hits as the Nashville Symphony presents Tchaikovsky Spectacular, performing Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, 1812 Overture and Piano Concerto No. 1 with fireworks 7:30 p.m. CT at Ascend Amphitheater.

Shiloh – Enjoy a free Civil War music concert beginning 5:30 p.m. CT on the Visitor Center lawn at Shiloh National Military Park.

May 27-29

Murfreesboro – 9th annual Flags of Remembrance Healing Field is a display of 1,500 American flags that stand as a tribute to military heroes at 3250 Wilkinson Pike in Murfreesboro.

May 28

Jonesborough – The town’s musical tribute to veterans and their sacrifice occurs 2:30 p.m. ET at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.

Memphis – The Great American River Run half marathon invites runners to compete for the $6,700 in total prize money beginning 7 a.m. CT and the 5K beginning 7:30 a.m. CT in downtown Memphis.