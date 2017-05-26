City’s outdoor pool season and swim lesson registration to open Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and that means the City is officially opening its outdoor pool season.

This Saturday, May 27, the City will open Ed Cothren Pool, 1737 Reynolds St., at 11 a.m. Admission for Ed Cothren Pool is $3, and the pool is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Inskip Pool, 4204 Bruhin Road, is undergoing repairs and will not be opened until later next week. Problems were discovered this week as the pool was being prepared for this weekend’s opening.

“It’s disappointing to have this setback for the opening of Inskip Pool, especially because we made some upgrades over the winter to enhance the experience of pool visitors,” said Joe Walsh, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The good news is we have identified the source of the problem and are confident we can open by mid-week next week.”

Once Inskip Pool opens, it will offer the same hours as Ed Cothren Pool with an admission price of $4.

Over the winter, the City replaced sand in the volleyball court, expanded the green space with additional shading, re-roofed the shelters and added an accessible shower.

City Parks and Recreation will also host learn-to-swim sessions at Inskip Pool this summer for children ages 5 years and older. Early registration ends today, May 25, and open registration will begin Wednesday, May 31. Parents can sign up their children by visiting Inskip Pool.

There will be three swim lesson sessions held over the course of the summer, with each session lasting two weeks and including eight 45-minute lessons. Cost per session per child is $60. Families with multiple children will pay $60 for the first child and $45 for each additional child.

City pools are also available for after-hour rental for parties and group gatherings. Rentals may be reserved at http://registration.knoxvilletn.gov.

For more information on City pools and swim lessons, visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/swimming.