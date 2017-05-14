Commissioners Night Out

At Large Commissioners Ed Brantley and Bob Thomas will be at Life House Coffee, 7545 Brickyard Road, Thursday, May 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet the people of the Powell community and listen to their concerns. Ed and Bob feel that going out to the citizens eases the strain on those who, because of work, commitments, financial situation or the distance to the City-County Building, cannot attend regular commission meetings.

All elected officials, media and public are welcome to attend. This is not a commission meeting. There is no agenda. There will be no votes taken, but there may be a few blueberry muffins consumed.