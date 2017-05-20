Community event to offer one-stop sampling of Jewish cuisine

You might be familiar with bagels and lox, or challah bread. But what about shakshuka or mandlebrot?

On June 4, the greater Knoxville community will have a chance to try both of these Jewish foods, and many more, at the “Knoshville” Jewish Food Festival. (The event’s name is a play on the Yiddish word “nosh,” which means to snack or nibble.)

“Knoshville will bring together every Jewish organization in the Knoxville and Oak Ridge area, in celebration and appreciation of Jewish foods and cuisine. The entire community is invited to attend, nosh with us, and learn about the foods that bring us together,” says Deborah Oleshansky, Executive Director of the Knoxville Jewish Alliance. “It’s going to be very fun, and also very delicious.”

Knoshville Jewish Food Festival

Sunday, June 4 • 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Rain or Shine

Arnstein Jewish Community Center (AJCC), 6800 Deane Hill Drive

Admission is free; minimum food purchase of $10.00

The entire community is invited to attend and nosh! Dine in or take out

Satellite Parking/Shuttle at Bearden Branch Library, 100 Golf Club Lane.

Menu items to include:

Bagels and lox (smoked salmon); Shakshuka (Middle Eastern spicy baked egg dish); Bundt cakes; “black and white” cookies; mandlebrot (it’s like biscotti, but better) potato latkes (pancakes); potato knishes (delicious filling covered with dough and baked or fried); matzah ball soup (dumplings in broth); challah (Jewish egg bread)

Please note: In respect of kashrut, the kosher Jewish dietary laws and traditions, no meat or poultry items will be available at this event. Dairy, fish and vegetarian items, and some gluten-free items will be available.

Participating organizations: Knoxville Jewish Alliance, Heska Amuna Synagogue, Temple Beth El, Knoxville Jewish Day School, Chabad of Knoxville, Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge, the local chapters of Hadassah and BBYO, and the Young Jewish Adults of Knoxville.

In addition to foods, Knoshville will feature: