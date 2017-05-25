Concrete pour scheduled tonight for new high-rise on Cumberland Avenue

A contractor building a privately-owned mixed-use high-rise between Cumberland and Lake avenues will be pouring concrete overnight tonight – the first in a series of night-time operations.

Continental Building Co. is scheduled to begin concrete-pouring operations at 11:30 p.m. today (Thursday, May 25) and will continue until 7 a.m. Friday, May 26, for the 1830 Cumberland project, a new eight-story building that will house 600 residents and offer street-level retail space.

Construction vehicles will enter the 1800 block of Cumberland Avenue work site from Lake Avenue, which will remain open to motorists wishing to access nearby businesses and residences. No lane closures are scheduled. (There currently is a temporary no-parking zone in that section of Lake Avenue to accommodate this project and construction of a University of Tennessee parking garage.)

As work on the 1830 Cumberland project continues into the summer, the sidewalk on the south side of the 1800 block of Cumberland Avenue is expected to be closed. At that time, pedestrians on the south side of Cumberland will be detoured across the street at an intersection to the north sidewalk to avoid that future stage of construction work.

Meanwhile, tonight’s operations are expected to generate some noise, and work-site lighting will be installed. Questions about the concrete pours should be directed to Continental Building’s Project Executive, Rick Adante, at radante@continental-buildingsystems.com.