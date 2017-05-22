Congratulations, Graduates!

By Ralphine Major

The letter urged parents to spend time with their children during the summer. It was filled with ideas from our team of kindergarten teachers at church. Parents could use simple suggestions in helping their child learn about our Creator’s goodness in their everyday life. Rain showers, sunshine, and beautiful flowers in bloom are God’s gifts that we often overlook. That was twelve years ago!

Last Sunday, I saw many who were in that class dressed in caps and gowns. My mind drifted back to their smiling faces as little children. Then, they were beginning to find their way into our great big world. Now, they are ready to make their mark in it. Many will be going to college, getting a job, or even doing volunteer work. I wondered if I might be looking at some future pharmacists or firemen, missionaries or mechanics, teachers or technicians, and even an engineer or marketing manager. I join their proud parents and families in celebrating this milestone and wish them much happiness and success in their chosen field.

No longer do these sons and daughters need parents to help fill their summers with activities highlighting God’s wonderful world. They have new goals now. My prayer is that they will keep Christ the center of their lives in all that they do and wherever they go. Words from the Old Testament Book of Jeremiah, Chapter 29, Verse 11 (NIV), seem fitting as so many graduates start a new chapter in life: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Congratulations, Class of 2017 Graduates!