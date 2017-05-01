The Continuing Adventures of Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin

By Ralphine Major

Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, has been on the move!

It was a cold and snowy day in late January when the penguin visited the library at Tates School of Discovery in Knoxville, Tennessee. Perfect weather for a penguin! Local author and creator of Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, Wayne Major, read “Piddle Diddle’s Lost Hat” and the latest book, “Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, Goes to Hawaii” to a roomful of energetic students. The librarians, Ms. Kaye Goodfriend and Ms. Necole Sykes, had the penguin theme displayed throughout the library. It was obvious that students had already learned much about penguins, as the young readers were very good listeners and asked great questions. Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, was so happy to meet the students and Ms. Lou Tate, the school’s founder. Even the principal, Ms. Kaye Simmons, attended.

Recently, the authors received the official trademark from the United States Patent & Trademark Office in Washington, DC. In early spring, they made a live television appearance on WJHL in Johnson City, Tennessee, and visited a couple of schools in the area. Between school visits, they met with their publisher and illustrator to discuss the next adventure of Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin. It is sure to be another fun location. Can you guess which state Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, will be headed to next?