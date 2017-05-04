CTE goes Live on May 5—But Moves to Central High Due to Weather

Due to inclement weather forecasted for Friday, CTE goes Live will move to Central High School (5321 Jacksboro Pike). Jack Ryan from Merle FM and Tracey Speeks from Stellar Vision & Sound will emcee.

Though the auditorium at Central High School is much smaller than Market Square, you can still view the completion live on Comcast Channel 10 or online at ToyotaKnoxville.com.

Set up will begin at 11:30 a.m. and sound check will begin at 4 p.m. as previously planned.

As a reminder, the winner of CTE goes Live is awarded one recording session with Nash10 Studios resulting in a fully produced, radio-ready, mastered track.

This year, there are two returners from last year’s Live: Kendal Condra from Carter High School and Braden Thayer from Farragut High School, who took third in 2015 during his first appearance and second last year. Mia Whitmore, the 2016 winner, will also perform.

CTE goes Live is presented by Toyota Knoxville and Lexus of Knoxville. Additional sponsors are as follows: