Dr. Paul L. Kelley Volunteer Academy to graduate 1,000th student

Jacall Stewart will be the 1,000th student to graduate from Dr. Paul L. Kelley Volunteer Academy, a Knox County school that provides an alternative pathway to high school graduation.

Jacall is among 109 students who will graduate today from the school, which was established in partnership with Simon Youth Foundation and is located inside Knoxville Center Mall.

Due to circumstances in his life, Jacall’s ability to focus on his school work was impacted. Soon, he was behind in credits and it appeared impossible for him to graduate on time. As a result, Jacall entered Kelley Volunteer Academy during the last semester of his senior year and worked diligently to earn the credits necessary to graduate.

Jacall admits that the road to graduation has not been easy; however, he recognizes and is appreciative of the “second chance” Kelley Volunteer Academy has offered him. He has already been accepted to East Tennessee State University.

Simon Youth Foundation President and CEO Dr. Michael Durnil is expected to be in attendance during today’s graduation at 3 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.