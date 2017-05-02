Duncan Award for Senior Advocacy this Thursday

The Duncan Award for Senior Advocacy, named in memory of John J. Duncan, Sr., pays tribute to people in our community who uphold the same kind of steadfast support and advocacy of seniors and programs that serve older adults as were exhibited by the late congressman. This year marks the 16th anniversary of this signature event that serves as the major fundraiser for Senior Information & Referral. The public is invited to this free event.

Come prepared to bid on exciting Silent Auction items and sample excellent food and beverages, while celebrating the hard work of our area’s senior advocates.

This year’s honorees are:

Dr. Bonnie Callen

Retired, Community Health Nursing at the University of Tennessee

Community Award

&

Special Agent Margaret Chuinard

Criminal Investigator, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Professional Award

4:00 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres/Silent Auction/Wine Pull

4:45 p.m. Program & Recognition

5:15 p.m. Silent Auction resumes

Voluntary contributions will be accepted at the door.

Proceeds from the evening will support Senior Information & Referral, a free service providing compassionate assistance and thousands of referrals annually to those who need help finding resources in our community.